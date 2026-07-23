Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Dealing Rielly to Ducks for Solid Return

The Toronto Maple Leafs have still yet to trade Morgan Rielly, but that still could happen this offseason.

Toronto has made it clear they are open to moving him for the right price, but they aren’t going to give him away. Yet, no deal has happened, but NHL analyst Jesse Courville-Lynch of The Hockey Writers has a trade pitch that sends Rielly to the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

2029 third-round pick

2027 seventh-round pick

Ducks acquire:

The deal also involves no retention, which is key as the Maple Leafs get off Rielly’s deal for a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick. Although it’s not the greatest return, it still is solid, as it frees up cap space and Toronto gives Rielly a fresh start in Anaheim who could use another defenseman.

The Ducks lost John Carlson in free agency, and they traded Olen Zellweger, but did sign Nick Jensen. Yet, Rielly can be the puck-moving offensive defenseman for the Ducks that Carlson was last season.

Rielly has four years left on his eight-year, $60 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 11 goals and 25 assists for 36 points last season with Toronto in a down year.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, can use those draft picks to acquire other players in trades or simply use them to add more prospects to the pipeline.

Analyst Explains Maple Leafs-Ducks Trade

The proposed deal makes sense for both sides: Anaheim fills a need, while Toronto gets off the contract and adds a mid-round pick and a seventh-round pick.

Courville-Lynch, meanwhile, believes Rielly is a nice fit for the Ducks, and it’s close to his home of Vancouver. So perhaps he does waive his no-trade to go out west and play for Anaheim.

“For the Maple Leafs, they clear enough cap space to give themselves flexibility for more moves during the season if they are in playoff contention, and add two draft picks. For the Ducks, they fill out their defensive depth in what would likely be their final addition of the offseason. Rielly isn’t a bad defender by any means, but he is a bit overpaid,” Courville-Lynch wrote.

“The Ducks can afford to spend a bit and take on his salary as they try to push for a playoff spot this season. Considering how weak their current lineup looks, they need to try and bring him in. There will likely be a few other teams that check in on Rielly, and time will tell where he ends up, but a trade to the Ducks makes a lot of sense.”

Yet, Rielly does control his future; if he doesn’t want to be traded, he doesn’t have to be.

Toronto GM Open to Keeping Rielly

After Rielly wasn’t moved at the NHL Draft, which some expected, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said he’s open to keeping the defenseman.

Rielly is a fan-favorite and the longest-tenured Maple Leafs player, and Chayka feels comfortable keeping him in Toronto.

“I don’t think so. As I stand here today. No,” Chayka said. “But, again, those are the discussions we’ll continue to have.”

Rielly was selected fifth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2012 NHL Draft.