Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Dealing $92M Star in 4-Player Blockbuster

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look much different next season after their general manager said they need a DNA change.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs trading William Nylander to the Utah Mammoth.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Mammoth acquire:

William Nylander

David Kampf

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would trade away Nylander, who is one of their top players, for the fourth overall pick and two solid NHL players.

A big part of the return for the Maple Leafs would be the fourth overall. But, Toronto would also acquire Hayton, who’s in the final year of his two-year, $5.3 million deal. Hayton is just 24 and can be Toronto’s second-line center or play on the left wing, which is a need. He recorded 20 goals and 26 assists for 46 points in 82 games.

The Maple Leafs would also acquire McBain, who’s a pending RFA. He’s 25 and a big-bpdy forward who can be a third-line forward for Toronto and chip in some offense in the bottom-six. McBain recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 82 games last season.

In return, the Maple Leafs would trade away Nylander, who’s a star player and one of the best players in the NHL. Nylander is in the second year of his eight-year, $92 million deal and would be a star player for Utah. However, he would have to waive his no-movement clause. Nylander recorded 45 goals and 39 assists for 84 points in 82 games last season.

Utah would also acquire Kampf, who was a healthy scratch throughout the playoffs, and he has two years left on his four-year, $9.6 million deal.

Analyst Believes Maple Leafs Should Trade Nylander

Trading Nylander would be a massive move for the Maple Leafs, but it could help fill out the depth for Toronto.

Nylander’s name hasn’t been brought up in too many rumors, but NHL analyst Darren Pang thought the Maple Leafs should trade the Swede.

“The way Chief coaches, and I’m not speaking for Chief, a big move would be Willie Nylander, to be honest with you,” Pang said on OverDrive. “I think there is a style of play that isn’t working, and the guys that get the heat all the time, it’s Marner; he gets the heat.

“Well, I think he plays a pretty determined two-way game,” Pang added. “I don’t see the same thing with Willie. I see a guy who can skate really well and a guy who can make a play. Gets open, gets opportunities. You want to blow things up, make a move that you can get one player out and two players back, all the managers have done that over time. Lacking some depth in that top nine.”

Nylander has been a fan favorite, but if Toronto is looking to change up its core and culture, he would be a wise trade candidate.

Nylander Defends Maple Leafs’ Core

Despite Toronto being eliminated in the playoffs by the Florida Panthers, Nylander defended the core.

The Maple Leafs’ Core Four of Auston Matthews, Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares had just two playoff series wins in seven years. Despite the lack of playoff success, Nylander defended the core group and thinks it can win.

“Look, I don’t think there’s an issue with the core,” Nylander said. “I think we were (expletive) right there all series. We battled hard and got to Game 7 and OT. It’s a (expletive) feeling.”

However, after the Maple Leafs exit, and Treliving saying they need a DNA change, Nylander and the core likely won’t get another chance.