Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $30 Million Forward to Bolster Offense

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active ahead of the trade deadline and one trade pitch has them acquiring a star forward.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Rickard Rakell from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Rickard Rakell

2026 second-round pick (St. Louis’)

2026 third-round pick (San Jose’s)

Penguins acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing deal as Toronto would add Rakell as well as two draft picks for a first-round pick, a top prospect, and a fan-favorite forward.

Rakell is in the third year of his six-year $30 million deal. The centerman can be Toronto’s second or third-line center and add some more offense to the lineup. Rakell has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points in 56 games. He would add some much-needed offense to the middle six which has been an issue for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs.

In return, Toronto would give up a first-round pick as well as Minten who is one of the team’s top prospects. Minten was selected in the second round of 2022 NHL draft. With the Maple Leafs this season, he’s skated in 15 games recording 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points.

Toronto would also deal Domi who is a fan-favorite forward but has struggled this season. Domi is in the first year of a four-year $15 million deal. The forward could replace Rakell in the Penguins lineup. This season, Domi has skated in 47 games recording 3 goals and 17 assists for 20 points.

Rakell a Top Trade Candidate

With the Penguins outside of a playoff spot, Rakell’s name has been involved in trade rumors.

Rakell is ranked second on The Athletic’s trade board ahead of the March 7 deadline, signaling he will likely be traded.

“Well on his way to topping 30 goals and 60 points this season, Rakell may be the most productive offensive player available ahead of this deadline,” the article read. “The right-shot winger is an above-average finisher who has a history of holding his own when playing alongside highly skilled linemates. With three years remaining on his contract after this one, the usual caveats apply: The Penguins do not have to move Rakell now, but they’d be willing to do it if the return helped them push along their organizational goal of getting younger. He’s signed to an extremely reasonable contract in a rising cap environment.”

Given that Rakell still has multiple years left on his deal, he will be highly sought after by several teams.

Maple Leafs GM Looking to Improve Roster

With Toronto being one of the top teams in the NHL, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is likely to be active.

Treliving says he will look at what is available and the cost. But, he says he is looking at ways to improve the roster.

“You’re always watching, I know a lot of gets made of the deadline. But you’re always looking at ways you can improve your team. And it’s not always just external,” Treliving said. “The one thing with injuries this year and the amount of injuries we’ve had up front, we’ve got a chance to look at we’ve got internally, which is important. We’ve seen some guys come up and play well. It gives you a little insight into what you have within the organization.”

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.