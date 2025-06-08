Trade Pitch Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Former Top Pick in Blockbuster Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be one of the more intriguing teams to watch this offseason after yet another playoff disappointment.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Steven Stamkos from the Nashville Predators.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Steven Stamkos ($2 million retained)

Predators acquire:

Morgan Rielly

Roni Hirvonen

2025 second-round pick (Florida)

2025 third-round pick (Colorado)

2026 fifth-round pick (Pittsburgh)

Toronto would acquire a former first-overall pick and a local player in Stamkos for three draft picks, a prospect, and a defenseman whom the Maple Leafs could move. It’s a fair deal for both teams, as Toronto and Nashville would both be wise to move on from Stamkos and Rielly.

The Maple Leafs would acquire Stamkos, who’s in the second year of a four-year, $32 million deal with the Predators. He was selected first overall in 2008 and is one of the best goal scorers of his era. Stamkos could replace Mitch Marner on the wing or be Toronto’s second-line center, which is a massive need for the Maple Leafs. The 35-year-old recorded 27 goals and 26 assists for 53 points.

In return, the Maple Leafs would give up three draft picks and Rielly, who makes the salaries work. Rielly has four years left on his eight-year, $60 million deal, and his name has come up in trade rumors. Rielly would be a top-four defenseman for the Predators and add some offense to the back end. He recorded 7 goals and 34 assists for 41 points in 82 games.

Toronto would also give up Hirvonen, who’s a 23-year-old forward prospect who’s a pending RFA. Hirvonen could compete for a roster spot in the bottom six for the Predators.

Maple Leafs Could Make Major Changes

Toronto was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers, which was disappointing.

Although it was another playoff disappointment, there were some positives for the Maple Leafs. First, Toronto played better defensively and was harder to play against in the playoffs, which head coach Craig Berube said was a positive.

“We accomplished a lot this year. There’s always things throughout a season that maybe you could have done, or handled differently, but like I said,” Berube said. “We won our division, 108 points, lot of good things, changed our style of play, and how we did things.”

Despite the positives, the Maple Leafs could look much different next season. Mitch Marner and John Tavares are pending free agents, while some depth players could be bought out or traded.

Toronto enters the offseason with $25.7 million in cap space.

Insider Names Maple Leafs’ Rielly a Trade Candidate

Rielly has spent his entire NHL career with the Maple Leafs, but his name has come up in trade talks.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff put Rielly on his trade candidate board heading into the offseason.

“The Leafs need a puck-moving defenseman, someone who can help get them out of trouble efficiently and exiting the zone with more ease,” Seravalli wrote. “Rielly isn’t that anymore. He’s been a fine playoff contributor, surprisingly enough, but he isn’t an effective quarterback on the first power play unit and his game showed significant signs of slowing down this season. Should the Leafs make a move before that contract becomes onerous?”

Rielly, however, does have a full no-movement clause, so if he doesn’t want to be traded, he can’t be.