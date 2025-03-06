Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $33 Million Forward in Blockbuster With Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently atop the Atlantic Division and are expected to be aggressive ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Alex Tuch from the Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Alex Tuch ($2.4 million retained)

Sabres acquire:

Easton Cowan

Calle Jarnkrok

2026 first-round pick

2025 third-round pick (Edmonton’s)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire a star forward for their top prospect, an NHL forward, and two draft picks, including a first-round pick

The Maple Leafs would acquire Tuch, who’s in the sixth year of a seven-year $33.25 million deal. Tuch would be a middle six forward for Toronto and would add some size and scoring to the lineup. The 6-foot-4 forward has recorded 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 60 games.

In return, Toronto would deal two draft picks and their top prospect in Cowan. Cowan was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft. He’s playing in the NHL

The Maple Leafs would also send out Jarnkrok who’s in the third year of his four-year $8.4 million deal. Jarnkrok would replace Tuch in the Sabres lineup and could also be used as a trade chip this offseason or next year. Jarnkrok just returned from injury and has skated in 1 game this season.

Maple Leafs GM Looking to Add to Team

Toronto is currently atop the Atlantic Division and is a legit Stanley Cup contender.

Ahead of the deadline, the Maple Leafs division rivals in the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning both made major moves. With that, many fans are pushing Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving to make a move, and he says the goal is to improve the roster.

“I am happy with where the group is at,” Treliving said. “I’m not going to get into a whole lot about the deadline, other than to say we’re going to try to help ourselves. We want to try to improve our team. That’s pretty breaking news there, isn’t it?…

“Ultimately, it is more about looking at your team. What are the areas you think you can improve on? Are there players out there who can make a difference and move the needle? Sometimes, moving the needle is a small (move). Maybe it is not the sexy, headline-grabbing move, but are there areas where you can shore up? Ultimately, what is available, what is the cost, and how does it all fit in? It is a long way of saying that I like our team. I would like to see if we can make it better by Friday than it is today.”

The Maple Leafs are 38-20-3 and in first place in the Atlantic Division.

Tuch a Trade Candidate

Although Tuch still has another year left on his deal after this one, his name has come up in trade rumors.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff has Tuch ranked 24th on his trade bait board ahead of the deadline on March 7.

“Tuch has been the model of consistency during one of the most turbulent periods in Sabres history. Steady. Tough. Competitive,” Seravalli wrote. “That’s why teams are interested in shaking him loose from the Sabres. He has 92 goals and 222 points in 257 games since arriving in Buffalo in the Jack Eichel trade. He’s a Western New York kid and really wanted to help return the Sabres to glory. Their issues have been way bigger than him.”

The Sabres have the longest playoff drought in the NHL at 13 seasons.