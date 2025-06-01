Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring $33.25M Forward in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to shake up their roster after another early playoff exit.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Alex Tuch from rival Buffalo Sabres.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Sabres acquire:

Bobby McMann

2028 first-round pick

2027 second-round pick

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one as Toronto would acquire Tuch for an NHL player and two draft picks, including a first-round pick.

Toronto would acquire Tuch, who has one year left on his seven-year, $33.25 million deal. Tuch would be a good second or third-line center but can also play the wing if needed. He would add some size and grit to the Maple Leafs’ lineup, which is needed in the playoffs. Tuch recorded 36 goals and 31 assists for 67 points in 82 games last season with the Sabres.

In return, Toronto would give up two draft picks, including their next first-round pick, as the Maple Leafs have dealt their first-round picks from 2025 to 2028.

Toronto would also trade McMann, who’s a third-line winger in the NHL who can score. McMann would help replace the void of Tuch and add some offense to the Sabres’ lineup. He’s entering the final year of his two-year, $2.7 million deal. McMann is coming off a career year as he recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points, but in the playoffs, he didn’t score in 13 games.

Sabres Had Trade Interest in Tuch at Deadline

Tuch’s name has come up in trade rumors for a couple of years now, but most noticeably at this year’s trade deadline.

The Sabres had teams call about his availability at the deadline, but NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the team didn’t want to move him.

“Now, there are a lot of teams that have called and inquired about Alex Tuch. My understanding is he’s not untouchable, but he’s close,” Pagnotta said back on February 18. “Him, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin – those two guys not on the market. Alex Tuch is as close to that as he can get. Unless they’re making a significant hockey trade and almost an upgrade, I don’t see Alex Tuch getting moved ahead of the deadline. They’re not gonna move him for futures.

“Buffalo doesn’t want draft picks and young prospects. They want NHL caliber studs now if they’re gonna move any of theirs,” Pagnotta added. “You’re probably gonna hear Tuch a little bit more, they are 30-31 teams that would love to get their hands on this guy. But unless they’re blown out of the water, Tuch isn’t going anywhere.”

Tuch has been with the Sabres since 2021. He can sign a contract extension on July 1.

Maple Leafs’ GM Plans to Make Big Changes

Toronto was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in a disappointing series.

The Maple Leafs had home ice advantage against the Florida Panthers but were outscored 6-1 in both Games 5 and 7 at home to lose.

Following the playoff exit, Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving says the DNA of the team needs to change.

“There’s some DNA that has to change in our team,” Treliving said. “If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward. We’ve now started the planning, and it’s early, for putting a team together for 2025-26.”

The Maple Leafs could look much different next season with Mitch Marner and John Tavares as pending free agents. Several other players have also been mentioned as trade candidates.