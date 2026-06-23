Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Norris Trophy Winner in Blockbuster Deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to be aggressive this offseason in overhauling their roster.

Toronto has already made two big moves under new GM John Chayaka, and the Maple Leafs aren’t done. Ahead of the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Maple Leafs acquiring Zach Werenski from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Blue Jackets acquire:

Matthew Knies

Ben Danford

2027 first-round pick (Colorado)

2026 second-round pick (Philadelphia)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Toronto would acquire Werenski, who is a close friend of Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. In return, Columbus gets a haul in young forward Matthew Knies, top defensive prospect Ben Danford and two draft picks.

Werenski is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, which is handed to the best defenseman in the NHL. The Maple Leafs need to keep Matthews happy, and trading for Werenski would do that, and would also make them that much better. He’s in the fifth year of his six-year, $57.5 million deal with the Blue Jackets. He recorded 22 goals and 59 assists for 81 points in 75 games.

In return, Toronto would part ways with two high draft picks, but the package is centered around Knies. Knies is entering the second year of his six-year, $46.5 million deal and is just 23 years old. Knies can be a top-six forward in Columbus and add some youth to the lineup.

The Blue Jackets would also acquire Danford, who projects to be a shutdown defender in the NHL. He’s only 20-years-old and likely needs a year in the AHL before becoming a full-time NHLer.

Werenski Trade Rumors Heating Up

Werenski is the face of the Blue Jackets, and his name has started to come up in trade rumors.

The star defenseman has been loyal to the Blue Jackets, but with so many big names available on the trade market, his name has started to come up in rumors. Ahead of the NHL Draft, NHL insider Nick Kypreos believes he could be dealt, but wasn’t on his trade bait board.

“Zach Werenski’s name is appearing in speculation, but there is no indication this is a pressing issue for the Blue Jackets yet,” Kypreos wrote. “For now, Werenski is in the same type of situation as Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, with two years left on his contract where he’ll want to see the team become more of a contender. Columbus is on high alert here, and no doubt nervous about where this could go. There is smoke but, for now, Werenski is not on my trade board.”

If Werenski is indeed available, perhaps Auston Matthews can entice him to Toronto.

Maple Leafs Could Deal Knies

Although Knies is an impactful young forward, his name has come up in trade rumors.

Knies was almost traded at the deadline and the Maple Leafs are listening to offers on him, according to Kypreos.

“As Toronto’s new front office puts its mark on this roster, with clear intentions of being a playoff team again in 2027, they are considering almost every option and Knies is caught up in that,” Kypreos added. “A 23-year-old winger with excellent size and upside after a career-best 63-point season, the Maple Leafs are listening to the many calls they’re getting on Knies to weigh the potential returns.”

So, the Maple Leafs will be a team to watch this offseason.