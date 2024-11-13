Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Acquiring 2-Time Champ to Bolster Blue Line

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active at the trade deadline, likely looking to bolster its offense and its blue line.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Brian Dumoulin ($1.6 million retained)

Ducks acquire:

Calle Jarnkrok

2025 third-round pick

The proposed deal would see Toronto add Dumoulin, who’s on an expiring contract for an NHL forward and a draft pick.

Dumoulin is in the final year of his two-year $6.3 million deal. The defenseman could be on the Maple Leafs’ third-pairing and add some championship pedigree to the roster. Dumoulin won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. The defenseman has skated in 14 games recording 0 goals and 3 assists this season for Anaheim.

The big part of the return for the Ducks would be the third-round pick. But, Anaheim would also get Jarnkrok who they could flip for more assets. Jarnkrok has yet to skate in a game this season due to an injury but is a middle-six forward in the NHL. He’s in the third year of a four-year $8.4 million.

Jarnkrok Suffered Setback

Jarnkrok has yet to play in a game this season as he suffered a lower-body injury in training camp.

The veteran forward was expected to be a middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs and add some depth scoring to the roster. However, as he appeared to be getting closer to a return, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to the media on November 11 and revealed Jarnkrok suffered a setback.

“It’s been slow. He had a setback over the weekend, so we are just going to reset here,” Treliving said. “He’s going to New York to a specialist today or tomorrow and we will see where it goes from there.”

Along with Jarnkrok, Toronto is without Auston Matthews who’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. Veteran forward Max Pacioretty also suffered a recent injury and is out for a couple of weeks.

“It’s going to be some time,” Treliving said. “He’s going to miss some time, but hopefully we can get him back in the not-too-distant future. It’s unfortunate. He’s been through a lot. I think he’s been a really good addition to our group and he’s had an impact in all the games he’s played in.

“The good news is to be honest leaving the rink on Saturday night, I thought it was going to be longer than the news we got here this morning,” Treliving added. “We will just have to see how he responds to treatment, but it’s going to be several weeks.”

Toronto is off to a 9-6-2 start which is good for second place in the Atlantic.

Veteran Defenseman Set to Make Maple Leafs Debut

Toronto will get a boost to the blue line as the Maple Leafs activated veteran defenseman Jani Hakanpaa from LTIR.

Hakanpaa signed with Toronto in free agency, but his knee became an issue as it was reported he may never play again. But, after rehabbing it, he has been recalled and could make his Maple Leafs debut on November 13.

In his NHL career, Hakanpaa has skated in 288 career NHL games recording 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points.