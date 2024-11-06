Trade Pitch Sees Maple Leafs Acquiring Veteran Forward From Rival

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be active in trade talks and one deal has them adding a veteran forward.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquiring Christian Dvorak from the Montreal Canadiens.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Christian Dvorak

2025 fourth-round pick (Boston’s)

Canadiens acquire:

David Kampf

Nick Robertson

2025 seventh-round pick

2026 seventh-round pick (Utah’s)

The proposed deal would be an interesting one as Toronto gets a veteran forward to help them now in exchange for two forwards who have been part of trade rumors.

Dvorak is in the final year of his six-year $26.7 million deal. The veteran forward could play on the third line in Toronto and add some offense as well as physicality to the lineup. Dvorak has recorded 1 goal and 3 assists for 4 points in 13 games this season. In his career, he’s skated in 465 games recording 94 goals and 126 assists for 220 points.

In return, the Maple Leafs would deal Kampf who’s in the second year of his four-year $9.6 million deal. Kampf could be Montreal’s fourth-line center and add some defensive skill to the lineup.

Robertson, meanwhile, requested a trade this offseason but ended up signing a one-year deal. However, he has been a healthy scratch at times and his name has come up in trade rumors. With the Canadiens, he could have a bigger role and add more offense to the roster.

Analyst Expects Maple Leafs to Trade Robertson

Robertson’s name has come up in trade talks and NHL analyst Adam Proteau of The Hockey News expects Toronto to deal him.

The Maple Leafs have Connor Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok returning from injury soon, so Proteau believes Robertson’s time in Toronto should be over.

“It feels time to end the experiment with Robertson in Toronto,” Proteau wrote in his article. “Once injured veterans Calle Jarnkrok and Connor Dewar return from injury, there will be a logjam at forward for the Leafs, and Buds GM Brad Treliving has to find a new home for Robertson.

“The Leafs should trade Robertson for whatever they can get for him – a couple of mid-tier draft picks and/or a decent prospect ought to do the trick,” Proteau added. “But keeping him withering on the vine in Leafs Land isn’t defensible. There’s no good fit for him with Toronto, and it’s readily apparent he needs to be dealt.”

Robertson has skated in 12 games this season recording 1 goal.

Canadiens Exploring Trade Market

Montreal is off to a slow start and the Canadiens are exploring the trade market, according to insider Pierre LeBrun.

“(Hughes) is at least getting a sense of what’s out there because I think the Canadiens would be open to making a move here that would help sort of shake up the makeup and help this team win some games,” LeBrun said on Early Trading. “The reality though is there is almost no trades at this time of year – we know that in a cap system.

“I don’t think there’s anything imminent for Montreal, but I think it’s noteworthy that the Habs aren’t just sitting there and saying ‘Oh well, we’re off to a slow start, that’s life.’ No, it has fueled Kent Hughes to maybe make more calls than he might have this early in the season. We’ll see where it leads,” LeBrun added.

The Canadiens were hopeful to compete for a playoff spot this season. However, Montreal is off to a 4-7-2 start and in last place in the Atlantic Division.