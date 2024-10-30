Trade Proposal Has Maple Leafs Acquiring Veteran $7.5 Million Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs will likely be active in trades as the trade deadline gets close and one trade pitch has them adding another defenseman.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Maple Leafs acquire Matt Dumba from the Dallas Stars.

Maple Leafs acquire:

Matt Dumba

2025 fourth-round pick (Winnipeg’s)

Stars acquire:

The proposed deal does make sense as Toronto gets a veteran defenseman to help them now. Dallas, meanwhile, gets two young players to help them now and in the future who have fallen out of favor in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs would add Dumba who signed a two-year $7.5 million deal with Dallas in the offseason. The veteran defenseman could be on Toronto’s third-pairing and add some physicality and offense to the blue line. In his NHL career, Dumba has skated in 679 games recording 83 goals and 165 assists for 248 points.

In return, Dallas would acquire Liljegren and Robertson who both have been healthy scratches this season in Toronto.

Liljegren signed a two-year $6 million extension with the Maple Leafs this offseason. He could replace Dumba on the Stars’ blue line and add some youth to the lineup.

Robertson, meanwhile, would get to play with his brother Jason Robertson who’s one of the best players on the Stars.

Analyst Expects Maple Leafs to Move Liljegren & Robertson

Liljegren and Robertson were both high draft picks by the Maple Leafs as they were expected to be key parts of the roster.

However, both have struggled to be consistent players and NHL analyst Luke Fox of Sportsnet expects Toronto to trade both of them.

“Left-wing shooter Nick Robertson and right-shot(!) defenceman Timothy Liljegren were supposed to be the high(ish) draft picks that developed into everyday Maple Leafs with defined roles,” Fox wrote. “It hasn’t happened, despite both guys in their mid-20s getting pay raises as restricted free agents over the off-season.

“Liljegren has been scratched in nine of 10 games and has fallen to — what? — eighth or ninth on Berube’s blueline depth chart when everyone is healthy,” Fox added. “And the snakebit Robertson, who was so deadly in pre-season, has found the back of the net once, during a Columbus blowout. Robertson was sat for Monday’s big win over the Jets… It’s time to find a change of scenery for these NHLers, who could find better opportunity elsewhere.”

Liljegren was selected 17th overall in the 2017 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs. Robertson, meanwhile, was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL draft.

Maple Leafs Have Shown Interest in Dumba

Toronto would likely be interested in Dumba if his name does come up in trade talks.

At the 2024 NHL trade deadline, the Maple Leafs were rumored to be interested in Dumba.

“The Leafs have checked in with Anaheim on pending UFA defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin,” The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun wrote back in March. “I wonder if he doesn’t make the most sense for them now. Depending on the price, given his physical style. (I should note that it’s not 100 percent guaranteed that the Ducks will move Lyubushkin. I think they appreciate the impact he’s had on their younger players — in particular 20-year-old rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov.) Toronto has also shown interest in Dumba.”

Toronto ended up trading for Lyubushkin while the Tampa Bay Lightning traded for Dumba.