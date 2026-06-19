3 Maple Leafs Targets After Big Darren Raddysh Sign-And-Trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs made another major move on Friday, as the Original Six club completed a big sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Darren Raddysh. The Maple Leafs signed the right-shot defenseman to an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $8.5 million. Toronto sent a 2026 fifth-round pick to receive Raddysh’s signing rights.

Raddysh was entering the summer as the NHL’s top UFA defenseman, but he has now found his new home with the Maple Leafs. This is a huge move for the Maple Leafs, as they have added a 22-goal and 70-point defenseman to their blueline.

Yet, with the Maple Leafs looking to bounce back in 2026-27, it is highly unlikely that they are done adding to their roster yet. Due to this, let’s look at three more players the Maple Leafs should strongly consider targeting after landing Raddysh.

Maple Leafs Should Boost Center Depth By Acquiring Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs this offseason is another impactful center. Due to this, one player who they should strongly consider targeting is New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. The 32-year-old center is expected to be moved by the Rangers this summer.

If the Maple Leafs acquired Trocheck, he could slot very nicely on their second line with John Tavares and William Nylander as his wingers. He would also give them a top-six center who works on both the power play and penalty kill, which adds to his appeal. In 67 games this past season, he had 16 goals and 53 points.

Maple Leafs Have Another Prime Forward Target in Ducks’ Mason McTavish

Another center who the Maple Leafs could consider making a push for is Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish. After a tough season that saw him even get scratched at times during the playoffs, the big center has been creating plenty of chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate. Because of this, the Maple Leafs would be wise to make a push for him.

At just 23 years old, McTavish still has the potential to break out and emerge as a true star in this league. Due to this, he would be an intriguing player for the Maple Leafs to add to their group as they continue their retool. In 75 games this past season with Anaheim, he had 17 goals and 41 points. This is after he set career highs with 22 goals and 52 points in 76 games in 2024-25.

Maple Leafs Should Make a Push For Top UFA Forward Alex Tuch

After landing this year’s top pending UFA defenseman in Raddysh, the Maple Leafs should try to land this year’s best pending UFA forward – Alex Tuch. The Maple Leafs would need to free up some cap space to make a Tuch signing possible, but when looking at their roster, he would be a great fit in their top six if signed.

The Maple Leafs could use a boost at the right wing position, and signing Tuch would give them just that. His stats from the 2025-26 season show this, as he had 33 goals, 33 assists, and 66 points in 79 games for the Buffalo Sabres.