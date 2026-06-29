Maple Leafs Bring Back Troy Stecher Before Looming Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs are not shy about making moves. Over the last week, they have traded goalies several times, drafted Gavin McKenna, and traded away Brandon Carlo. While the organization does what it can to secure the services of Columbus Blue Jackets blueliner Zack Werenski, it could add a defender to replace Carlo. Additionally, one insider floated an idea regarding former Edmonton Oilers blueliner Troy Stecher.

Things are intensifying as the beginning of Free Agency inches closer. The Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks have been busy making trades, including a salary-retained deal between them involving Brendan Gallagher.

Elliotte Friedman reports that the Maple Leafs are closing in on a contract with Stecher.

NHL Insider Floats Troy Stecher Pursuit

It has been a few days since the Maple Leafs sent Carlo away in a trade for a couple of draft picks. Since then, NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal has floated an idea about who Toronto could sign to replace him.

“With Brandon Carlo trade, I wonder if the Maple Leafs circle back with Troy Stecher’s camp. Good veteran defenseman,” Dhaliwal wrote in a social media post on June 29th.

This wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world for the Leafs. After all, they claimed Stecher off waivers during the season when the Oilers had a roster crunch.

The tough-as-nails blueliner collected 14 points in 58 games. Stecher played the most with Jake McCabe, averaging 19:46 in ice time.

Troy Stecher Bet a Worthwhile Pursuit For Leafs

There are a couple of reasons that adding Stecher to their blueline makes a ton of sense.

For starters, because he was with the team for a good chunk of last year, he is familiar with the majority of the players. That familiarity would help Stecher hit another gear when the 2026-27 season launches.

Additionally, Stecher is the kind of defender who won’t break the bank. The spry blueliner is coming off a two-year, $787,500 contract with the Oilers.

The most expensive contract he has signed in his career was in 2018. While a member of the Canucks, he agreed to a two-year, $2,325,000 contract.

It’s fair to believe that the Maple Leafs could spend less than $2 million a season to bring him back into the fold.

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Brandon Carlo Ahead of Free Agency

On Saturday, June 27th, the Maple Leafs announced they had traded Carlo to the St. Louis Blues. In return, Toronto received the 73rd and 76th draft picks in the 2026 NHL Draft.

On the Carlo trade, newly minted Leafs GM John Chayka spoke a bit about the deal.

“Good fit for Brandon in St. Louis, a fresh start,” Chayka said via Sportsnet. “Good fit for us to get some new blood on the back end. We’ve talked about changing the way we defend and break out pucks. ”

Ahead of the July 1st opening of Free Agency, the Maple Leafs have been linked to or urged to acquire several different players. Sergei Bobrovsky, Patrick Kane, Viktor Arvidsson, Mason Marchment, Anders Lee, and Boone Jenner have been mentioned to various degrees.

With all the hubbub of a new GM and the recent trades, it’s shaping up to be a busy free agency for the Leafs.