TSN Gives Stern Warning To Maple Leafs Regarding Auston Matthews

While there have been multiple changes regarding the leadership teams of the Toronto Maple Leafs both behind the bench and in the front office, there remains speculative debate regarding the future of captain Auston Matthews, whom they selected with the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

In fact, the Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season for the first time since that year they took Matthews first overall, changing the course of the franchise. Toronto hopes that they’ll have the chance to do so again this offseason after they were stunningly announced as the winners of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery; whether or not they ultimately choose to select projected first overall pick Gavin McKenna with the coveted selection remains to be seen.

But there remain questions surrounding the future of Matthews with the Maple Leafs, and now, TSN is weighing in with a warning for the Maple Leafs, who are now led by former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka.

TSN’s OverDrive Hosts Warn The Toronto Maple Leafs Not To Be Controlled By Auston Matthews

During a recent episode of TSN’s OverDrive, host Bryan Hayes said that the Maple Leafs need to run their operations “as they see fit”, and that Matthews isn’t entitled to anything more than finding out who the next head coach will be along with roster decisions.

Co-host Jeff O’Neill, a former NHL forward, referenced the departure of American-born former Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks, and that Chayka should not offer long term contracts to players he think would entice Matthews to stick around with the Maple Leafs.

“I don’t know this to be 100 percent true, but there are rumblings that Brock Boeser, who didn’t seem to have that long-term offer out there, and then all of a sudden, this guy was going to free agency – and all of a sudden, there’s a seven year contract offer from the Vancouver Canucks,” O’Neill said. “I don’t know how much because he’s an American guy and he’s buddies with Quinn Hughes….you want to lock up some guys to long-term contracts or bring them in to appease the captain? You cannot do it. I said it earlier, you cannot run your business like that. You just cannot.”

Hayes finished:

“I don’t think that’s some crazy take or viewpoint, and I get that people are sensitive right now. Leaf fans, you love Matthews, and you look at Marner, and that gets back to the whole Marner thing…there’s all this concern about it. But if you’re Chayka and Sundin, you’ve got to run a tight ship. You’ve gotta hire the right people and draft properly – that’s the reality.”

John Chayka Wants To Be On The Same Page As Auston Matthews

Chayka indicated that it’s his goal to make sure that he and Matthews are on the same page with how the organization moves forward in this critical offseason.

“Auston’s an accomplished player that is world-class,” Chayka said. “I think he wants to align on the vision and the strategy ahead, as do we. So I don’t think there’s any type of competing interests. I think it’s about getting on the same page.”