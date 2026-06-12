New Twist Emerges In Maple Leafs’ Coaching Search

Following the end of the 2015-16 NHL season, which resulted in the Toronto Maple Leafs not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, a major change behind the bench was made by general manager John Chayka, who replaced the fired Brad Treliving.

Craig Berube, who was hired by Treliving in the summer of 2024 and eventually led the Leafs to a division title and just their second Stanley Cup series victory since 2004, was given his walking papers. Right now, the search is ongoing for Toronto’s next bench boss, and there are reportedly dozens of candidates being considered.

However, one of the more interesting names being considered by Chayka and the new Toronto leadership team is former NHL forward Joe Pavelski, who has exactly zero coaching experience at any level of the game.

Joe Pavelski Confirms His Interest In Coaching The Toronto Maple Leafs

Pavelski has confirmed his interest in taking the coaching role for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but also stated the obvious of the lengthy process that such an endeavor while a decision is reached.

“It’s a process,” Pavelski said Thursday. “They’re (being) very thorough. … They have a bunch of stuff on their end, and you’re just being patient and figuring out things on your end, so there’s not a lot to talk about right now.”

Pavelski continued:

“Well, I just heard (Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald) say you don’t get to play as much golf when you’re a coach, so we’ll have to take that into consideration.”

He then indicated that he’s already had discussions with the club.