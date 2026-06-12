New Twist Emerges In Maple Leafs’ Coaching Search

Following the end of the 2015-16 NHL season, which resulted in the Toronto Maple Leafs not making the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, a major change behind the bench was made by general manager John Chayka, who replaced the fired Brad Treliving.
Craig Berube, who was hired by Treliving in the summer of 2024 and eventually led the Leafs to a division title and just their second Stanley Cup series victory since 2004, was given his walking papers. Right now, the search is ongoing for Toronto’s next bench boss, and there are reportedly dozens of candidates being considered.
However, one of the more interesting names being considered by Chayka and the new Toronto leadership team is former NHL forward Joe Pavelski, who has exactly zero coaching experience at any level of the game.
Joe Pavelski Confirms His Interest In Coaching The Toronto Maple Leafs
Pavelski has confirmed his interest in taking the coaching role for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but also stated the obvious of the lengthy process that such an endeavor while a decision is reached.
“It’s a process,” Pavelski said Thursday. “They’re (being) very thorough. … They have a bunch of stuff on their end, and you’re just being patient and figuring out things on your end, so there’s not a lot to talk about right now.”
“Well, I just heard (Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald) say you don’t get to play as much golf when you’re a coach, so we’ll have to take that into consideration.”
He then indicated that he’s already had discussions with the club.
“But there is truth to that stuff. We have had discussions there, obviously. Their process, they’re going through many options and stuff, but it’s been very interesting and intriguing in a lot of ways, and I’m excited to go through the process and kind of see where it leads.”
Pavelski appeared in 1,332 career NHL games with the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars, and scored 476 goals with 592 assists. He helped the Sharks advance to the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, as well as helping the Stars advance to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, both of which resulted in unfortunate setbacks.
The First Phase Of Toronto’s Coaching Search Has Been Completed
According to Chayka, the first phase of Toronto’s head coaching search, which resulted in them speaking with over 50 candidates, has been completed.
“There was about 55 people we either spoke to or reached out,” Chayka said. “We’ve had this initial, kind of call it first round, that we just finished up recently, and now we’re starting to get into the next layer of this.
“No timeline, no time constraints. When it’s right, we’ll make that decision, but we’re going to be patient and get it right.”
One positive aspect of whomever takes over the Toronto bench is that he’ll likely be coaching a player that the Maple Leafs immediately insert into their lineup after taking him first overall, as they ultimately came out on top in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.
Ironically, the last time the Maple Leafs won the Draft Lottery was 2016, when they used it to select Auston Matthews.
New Twist Emerges In Maple Leafs’ Coaching Search