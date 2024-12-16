‘Unfinished Business’: Max Domi Explains Why He Re-Signed With Maple Leafs

Max Domi explains why he signed with Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi always knew he would play for his hometown team.

Domi’s dad, Tie, played for the Maple Leafs for 12 years and was a fan favorite. Throughout his NHL career, Max had been linked to Toronto but it never came to fruition.

Domi eventually signed with the Maple Leafs in the summer of 2023 with a one-year $3 million deal. He ended up re-signing on a four-year $15 million deal this offseason, and Domi says it was inevitable he would be a Maple Leaf.

“I always wanted to play here, because we have some unfinished business,” Domi said to Heavy.com in a phone interview. “My Pops was never able to win a Stanley Cup, so I’m just trying to carry that on and finish the job. I’m in my 10th year now, so it took me a long time to get here, but it was basically inevitable. I think everyone knew that I was going to end up here at some point.

“To wear that jersey, I think I made my 100th game of playing for the blue and white is a huge honor and something I certainly don’t take for granted and enjoy every second. So, trying to push to get better on a daily basis and be a part of a special group and, I’m enjoying every second of it,” Domi added.

During Tie’s career with the Maple Leafs, Toronto made it to the playoffs eight times but the Maple Leafs never hoisted the Stanley Cup.

With that, Domi wants to bring a Stanley Cup back to Toronto and do what his dad couldn’t.

Domi Praises Maple Leafs Roster

Toronto is currently atop the Atlantic Division as the Maple Leafs are one of the top teams in the NHL.

However, Domi knows the focus is on the playoffs, but he believes this year’s team is special.

“You look at Willy (Nylander), look at Mitchy (Marner), Johnny (Tavares), Morgan Rielly, there’s there’s so many big guys on this team that are just remarkable,” Domi said. “The young kids coming up, we’ve got a great mix. It’s a special group. And, I mean, you said it, Auston is one of the best to do it. So he’s driving the ship in the right direction. It’s great to be one of the guys to help out.”

Domi scored his first goal of the season in the Maple Leafs’ win on December 15. This season, he’s skated in 23 games recording 1 goal and 7 assists for 8 points.

Domi Starts Partnership With Aires

The Maple Leafs fan-favorite forward agreed to a partnership deal with Aires.

Domi said he was excited to partner with the company as he wants to create more awareness of EMF.

“My partnership with Aires Tech spreads awareness and the importance of protecting our health and well-being from all the impacts that come with EMF, which for those of you who don’t know what EMF means, because I certainly had no idea what it meant. It’s electromagnetic field radiation from wireless technology, which, unfortunately, is all around us. There’s nothing you can do about it. I mean, we’re attached to our cell phones nowadays and attached to Wi-Fi. I have Aires products all over my house.”

Domi signed a one-year non-exclusive NIL deal with the company. Maple Leafs forward John Tavares also has a partnership with Aires.