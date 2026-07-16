Maple Leafs Urged to Bring Back 12-Year Veteran Defenseman in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to add some more depth to their blue line ahead of the NHL season.

Toronto has been one of the most active teams this offseason, as the Maple Leafs have overhauled a lot of their roster. However, Toronto might not be done, as the Maple Leafs could look to add more depth to the roster, and NHL analyst Edward Eng of FanSided urges the team to sign veteran defenseman John Klingberg.

“The first go-around for star defenseman John Klingberg with the Leafs certainly did not go as planned,” Eng wrote. “As one of Toronto’s key signings during the 2023 offseason, Klingberg would end up spending the bulk of his time on the injured reserve than actually playing as he would appear in just 14 games for the Maple Leafs. …

“But last season with the San Jose Sharks, Klingberg definitely showed that he still got some game left in him, recording double digits in goals with 10, along with 27 points in 56 games played. With the new Leafs regime seemingly preferring puck-moving defenseman, Klingberg deserves another chance to show what he could really provide the Maple Leafs on another one-year deal.”

Klingberg can be a puck-moving defenseman on the third pairing and add some more offense to the blue line. And if Toronto does trade Morgan Rielly, adding a puck-mover like Klingberg makes sense.

Klingberg has played 12 NHL seasons, and he recorded 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points in 56 games with the San Jose Sharks last season. He’d also benefit from getting time off, so he could share the sixth defenseman role with Emil Andrae.

Klingberg Dealt With Injuries in First Maple Leafs Stint

When Toronto signed Klingberg ahead of the 2023-24 season, he was set to add some more offense to the backend.

However, Klingberg dealt with a hip injury that required season-ending surgery, after appearing in just 14 games. Despite Klingberg not being much of a factor for Toronto, the Maple Leafs expressed interest in bringing him back, according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie.

“The Edmonton Oilers, the Dallas Stars, the Toronto Maple Leafs are three teams that are very much in the mix. Is Toronto a frontrunner? I wouldn’t go so far as to say that but they are in the mix and we are probably 24 to 48 hours from getting a resolution,” McKenzie said. “He played 14 games for the Leafs but his hip was really bad at the time. He got the resurfacing done which is something Patrick Kane is one of the few guys that’s been successful in being able to come back from that. So Klingberg gets a chance to try and get back on the ice here with somebody, maybe the Leafs, in the next week.”

Klingberg ended up signing with the Oilers, but perhaps now a return to Toronto makes sense for the veteran defenseman.

Toronto Was Aggressive in Offseason

The Maple Leafs hired John Chayka as their new general manager, and he’s overhauled the roster.

After the first wave of free agency, Chayka said the goal was to add more depth to the team, which is what he did.

“We did a lot of buying and selling over the last month. At times, it may not have made a lot of sense in terms of individual moves. As we thought about the bigger picture and what we want to create, it all kind of fell into place for us,” Chayka said on July 1.

“It is not just about putting a roster on paper. It is about putting it into action on the ice. We felt like we got a lot of different elements to the game that we can then give our coaches now — the flexibility to create a lineup that we feel is now deeper, faster, bigger, heavier, and guys have some roles. We certainly feel like we are a better hockey team today as a result.”

The Maple Leafs hope this results in the team returning to the playoffs.