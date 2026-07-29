Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Undersized Defenseman in Intriguing Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been aggressive this offseason, but the team may not be done.

Instead, Toronto still could look to add even more depth to the roster, especially the blue line, as teams can never have enough defensemen. Ahead of training camp, NHL analyst Cody Misyk of 6ixonice urges the team to sign 5-foot-9 defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

“The undrafted defenceman has played on three NHL teams in his career and remains a current UFA,” Misyk wrote. “I think that this could be one of the players that the Leafs should pursue. Blankenburg could serve as a solid third-line defenceman and will be affordable to bring in. He made just 775K per season on his latest two-year deal. This is the kind of contract the Leafs could afford to bring in with so little cap space.

“I think Blankenburg could be a good addition just to have as an extra option. With Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Chris Tanev getting older, who knows how injuries could affect them (mostly concerned with Tanev on that). Blankenburg could be an extra right-handed defenceman to take over. Stecher is not the greatest option in my opinion. He has his inconsistencies and struggles to find a full-time NHL role. On top of all this, who knows how well Emil Andrae will fit in. All of this must be in John Chayka’s mind before the season begins.”

Blankenburg is a 5-foot-9 undersized right-shot defenseman but is known for his motor and speed. He could give Toronto’s blue line a different look and be a puck mover who can also add some offense.

The Colorado Avalanche went out and acquired him at the deadline to bolster the blue line for the playoffs, showing he can be effective.

Maple Leafs Could Use Another Defenseman

Although Toronto has been active this offseason, most of their moves were adding to the bottom-six at forward.

The Maple Leafs did acquire Darren Raddysh and Emil Andrae, but Andrae is more of a seventh defenseman. Although Toronto does have Philippe Myers as depth as well, there are some injury concerns with Chris Tanev, and Morgan Rielly still could be traded.

So, Toronto would be wise to add another defenseman, and there would be little risk in adding Blankenburg. He’d likely sign for the league minimum, and if he doesn’t make the roster, he’d simply be placed on waivers and could be claimed; if he isn’t, he’d go to the AHL and add some depth there.

Ultimately, it’s a low-risk move for the Maple Leafs, and Blankenburg gives the team more NHL defensemen and adds competition to training camp.

Toronto GM Likes How Defense Looks

The Maple Leafs’ heavy lifting on the blue line was acquiring Raddysh in a sign-and-trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the first wave of free agency on July 1, Maple Leafs GM John Chayka said he likes how the blue line looks.

“Yeah, I think our blue line’s in a pretty good place overall,” Chayka said.

Yet, Rielly’s name has continued to come up in trade rumors. If he’s moved, the Maple Leafs will likely look to add another blue liner.