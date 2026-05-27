Maple Leafs Veteran Shares Reaction to Craig Berube Firing

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenseman Troy Stetcher shared his reaction to the team recently firing head coach Craig Berube.

The Leafs fired Berube as the team’s head coach earlier this month after new general manager John Chayka decided a change was necessary behind the bench. Since the Maple Leafs missed the playoffs this season, it wasn’t a surprise to see “Chief” go, but at the same time, many of the players liked and respected him and were saddened to hear the news that he lost his job.

Troy Stetcher Reacts to Maple Leafs Firing Craig Berube

Speaking on the “Leafs Morning Take” podcast, Stetcher was asked what his reaction was to hearing the news that Berube was being fired, and here’s what the veteran d-man said.

“Just disappointed. Similar feeling to what you felt when (former Leafs GM Brad Treliving) was let go. I feel like, at the end of the day, the onus is on the players, and we as a group obviously failed, and that’s what happens when you don’t meet the standard that was expected from you. There’s going to be changes, and unfortunately, he’s the fall guy,” Stetcher said of Berube.

“I had a lot of respect for ‘Chief.’ I loved playing for him. He’s a great man, and he’s a great coach, and it’s unfortunate that’s part of the job.”

Berube was hired by the Maple Leafs two years ago and led them to the Atlantic Division title in his first season with the team, ultimately coming up short in Game 7 of the second round against the Florida Panthers, who went on to win the Stanley Cup. But after a failed season this year, ‘Chief’ lost his job in Toronto, though there are strong rumors that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in hiring him.

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Maple Leafs Looking for New Head Coach

With Berube now gone, the Maple Leafs are looking to hire the team’s next head coach. Chayka said that the Leafs are not going to rush the process as the team is going to take its time to make sure they get this hire right after Berube lasted just two seasons behind the Maple Leafs’ bench.

The Leafs are said to be especially interested in University of Denver Pioneers head coach David Carle as the team’s new HC, but it may take an offer he can’t refuse financially to coax him out of Denver, and even then, money may not be enough to convince him to leave. But given he is 36 years old, the same age that Chayka is, Carle would be on a similar timeline as the team’s GM, so it seems like a perfect match on paper in that sense.

The Leafs will consider all options when it comes to the team’s next head coach, including an NHL rookie like Carle, or more experienced options like longtime NHL head coach Peter Laviolette. The reality is, when you are coming off as disappointing a year as the Leafs just had, you have to be willing to be open-minded about any opportunity that comes your way. So expect Chayka to really take his time to do his homework and get this hire right, as the future of the franchise depends on it.