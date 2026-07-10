Maple Leafs Predicted to Trade for $29.4M Star Defenseman

After a very disappointing 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have had themselves a very eventful offseason. They have brought in several new players, including Sergei Bobrovsky, Darren Raddysh, Colton Sissons, Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Brandon Duhaime, Teddy Blueger, and Emil Andrae. They also, of course, landed Gavin McKenna with this year’s first-overall pick.

With these moves, the Maple Leafs certainly look stronger on paper than they did last season. Because of this, it is certainly hard not to feel optimistic about the possibility of them bouncing back in 2026-27.

Due to this, the Maple Leafs are now being viewed as potential buyers for next season’s trade deadline.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson predicted that the Maple Leafs will trade for Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn at next year’s deadline.

“If the Maple Leafs return to playoff contention, Vince Dunn of the Seattle Kraken could become a trade target by the March trade deadline. He’s tallied 50-plus points in five of the last six seasons. The 29-year-old blueliner is UFA-eligible next summer and could be available if the Kraken are out of contention,” Richardson wrote.

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ blueline, it is clear that they could use a high-impact left-shot defenseman. Because of this, it would make sense if they made a serious run for Dunn next season.

Where Dunn Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup if Acquired

If the Maple Leafs brought in Dunn, he would arguably become their top left-shot defenseman. Because of this, there is a real chance that he could play on the Maple Leafs’ top pairing if acquired. He is used to playing big minutes, as he is often used on the Kraken’s top pairing.

Yet, Dunn could also thrive on the Maple Leafs’ second pairing with a defensive defenseman like Chris Tanev. Playing with a stay-at-home blueliner like Tanev would allow Dunn to make more chances offensively.

With Dunn being an impactful offensive defenseman, he would also give the Maple Leafs another star to work with on their power play if acquired. The 29-year-old blueliner has consistently made an impact on the man advantage throughout his career and could give Toronto’s power play a nice boost if acquired.

Maple Leafs Wouldn’t Be the Only Team Interested in Kraken’s Dunn

With Dunn entering the final season of his four-year, $29.4 million contract with the Kraken, it makes sense that questions about his future in Seattle are coming up. This is especially so when noting that the Kraken have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. If the Kraken continue to struggle next season, Dunn could be a very valuable trade chip for them.

With Dunn being a top defenseman who produces offense from the point and plays solid defensively, it is clear that the Maple Leafs would have a lot of competition if they tried to acquire him. He is exactly the kind of blueliner that contenders love to add ahead of the deadline.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs end up striking a deal for Dunn at next year’s trade deadline.