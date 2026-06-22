Maple Leafs Among Teams Linked to Rangers $39M Star Center

New Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has made it clear that he is not afraid of making bold moves already with the Original Six club. The 37-year-old kicked off his tenure as Toronto’s general manager by trading goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers in a multi-player swap. He then made a blockbuster sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning to bring in defenseman Darren Raddysh.

When looking at how this past season went for the Maple Leafs, it is understandable that Chayka has already made some significant changes to their roster. With the offseason being so young, it is very likely that the Maple Leafs have more moves on the way.

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs heading into the offseason is a high-impact center for their top six. Because of this, they are being connected to one of the NHL’s top trade candidates at this point in the offseason.

Maple Leafs Among the Teams Interested in Rangers Star Center Vincent Trocheck

The Fourth Period released its 2026 NHL Trade Watch List. In it, they named all of the NHL’s top trade candidates for the offseason and reported which teams are interested in each player.

New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck was among the players on The Fourth Period’s trade board. It is not difficult to understand why, as it is no secret that the Rangers are shopping the star forward.

The Fourth Period also reported that the Maple Leafs are one of the teams currently linked to Trocheck.

“The Rangers continue to listen on interest in Trocheck, who has three years left on his contract. He prefers to stay East, though the Wild are an option. New York has held firm on its asking price, which GM Chris Drury feels can be met this off-season. Teams Reportedly Linked: Minnesota, Toronto,” The Fourth Period wrote.

With the Maple Leafs needing a boost at their second-line center spot, it makes sense that they have interest in Trocheck. Acquiring him would allow the Maple Leafs to move John Tavares to the wing, which could benefit both the player and the team.

Trocheck’s strong two-way play would also make him a clear candidate to play on the Maple Leafs’ power play and penalty kill if acquired. He would also give them a skilled forward who is not afraid of the physical side of the game, as evidenced by his 193 hits this past season.

Maple Leafs Won’t Be the Only Team Targeting Rangers Trocheck This Summer

With Trocheck being one of the best centers on the trade market right now, it is clear that the Maple Leafs will not be the only team hoping to land him this offseason. Other teams who have been connected to him in the past, besides Toronto and the Minnesota Wild, include the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Trocheck’s contract also adds to his appeal, as he is entering the fifth season of his seven-year, $39.375 million contract. With this, he has a bargain $5.625 million cap hit through the 2028-29 season. As a result, he would be a long-term addition for any team that lands him. It will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs end up being the club that acquires him.