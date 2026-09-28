Who is Kirill Marchenko? Why Maple Leafs Want Trade for Blue Jackets Star

Kirill Marchenko is a name that probably didn’t have a whole lot of meaning in Toronto as of a week ago.

But on Monday, Marchenko’s name is everywhere. The Toronto Maple Leafs are pursuing a trade for the Columbus Blue Jackets star, and everyone wants to know what the scoop is.

A deal wasn’t completed as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, but it might be heading that way.

Regardless, it’s fascinating timing. The Maple Leafs open the season at home on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET against the Montreal Canadiens.

Will their roster look different by then? It’s certainly possible.

Here’s what to know about Marchenko.

Who is Kirill Marchenko?

Marchenko is a 26-year old winger originally from Russia.

He stands 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds and has played his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets.

Marchenko was drafted by Columbus at No. 49 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He didn’t leave Russia at that point, though. He debuted in the Kontinental Hockey League with HC Yugra. From there, he went to play four seasons for powerhouse SKA Saint Petersburg.

Only after the 2021-22 season did Marchenko choose to come to North America on a two-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets started him down at the AHL level with the Cleveland Monsters — but after he had 19 points in his first 16 games, Columbus brought him to the show, and he was quickly scoring goals.

He actually got his first 13 NHL points on goals before recording his first assist in February 2023 against the Maple Leafs.

How Good is Kirill Marchenko?

Marchenko is a high-quality winger with a physical side to his game, and he’s also seemingly in his prime at 26 years of age.

He had his career-best season in 2024-25 with 74 points in 79 games — 31 goals and 43 assists.

Marchenko followed that up with 67 points in 76 games in 2025-26, which included 27 goals and 40 assists.

He’s been a power play weapon throughout his career, with 24 goals on the man-up in his four seasons with Columbus.

Marchenko also has 17 power play assists apiece in each of the last two seasons.

He became a highly consistent contributor to the Blue Jackets who averaged more than 18.5 minutes of ice time per game over the past two seasons.

The sturdy Marchenko isn’t a hugely defensive player, but he did dish out a combined 116 hits over the past two years. He also has blocked between 38 and 40 shots in each of his four NHL seasons.

The big question Maple Leafs fans don’t yet have the answer for is what it would cost to get Marchenko in a trade with the Blue Jackets — some rumors have included Matthew Knies going the other way. That really determines just how good he might end up being in Toronto.

But if the Leafs get Marchenko, it’s certainly an intriguing bit of news to potentially arrive in the first week of the new NHL season.