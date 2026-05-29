William Nylander Speaks Openly About Future With Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone numerous major leadership changes, find themselves at the forefront of speculation regarding the future of captain Auston Matthews with the club that drafted him with the first overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.
Under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, who officially replaced the dismissed Brad Treliving, the Maple Leafs roster that hits the ice in the fall is expected to look different than the roster that skated off the ice following their 82nd and final game of the season.
Right now, all signs point to it being a major shocker if Matthews wasn’t part of the club at the start of next season. But Matthews’ longtime teammate William Nylander, who signed a lengthy extension in late 2023, is now talking about his own long-term future with the club.
William Nylander Clarifies His Future With The Toronto Maple Leafs
Earlier in the week, the Swedish-born Maple Leafs star clarified that amidst rumors of other changes coming to the club, that he has no desire to play for another NHL team.
“I don’t want to go anywhere. I love Toronto. This has been home for me for so long and nothing would make me happier than to win here,” said Nylander. “So, I hope that one day that dream comes true.”
Nylander expressed excitement over the prospect of working with former Leafs captain Mats Sundin, a fellow Swede who was brought back to the organization in an executive leadership role.
“Mats coming in is, he knows what it’s about playing in Toronto and being such a leader for this team and being such an amazing captain here. So, he’ll bring that to the table and help our club a lot,” Nylander said. “Every time I see him, we talk. So I’m excited to talk to him in this aspect where he’s a big part of our organization and our process to getting to where we want to be.”
Meanwhile, Nylander plans on using the time ahead of him to get a head start on his offseason training so that he comes into next season fully prepared.
“I think that for me I think it will be a really good thing to be able to get a longer summer for more complete training to be ready for the next season,” he said.
“I’ve been watching the playoffs and it just makes you want to get back out there and play. One week after the season I was like, ‘This is terrible. I want to be out there playing.’ Not that I ever thought it was good to not be in the playoffs, but just being off and watching everybody keep playing was just a terrible feeling.”
William Nylander Has Six Years Left On His Contract
Nylander, whom the Maple Leafs selected in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, signed an eight-year, $92 million extension with the Leafs in late 2023; the deal includes a salary cap hit of $11.5 million and began with the 2024-25 season.
In 65 games this past season, Nylander led the club with 79 points after scoring 30 goals with 49 assists.
William Nylander Speaks Openly About Future With Maple Leafs