William Nylander Speaks Openly About Future With Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone numerous major leadership changes, find themselves at the forefront of speculation regarding the future of captain Auston Matthews with the club that drafted him with the first overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Under the leadership of new general manager John Chayka, who officially replaced the dismissed Brad Treliving, the Maple Leafs roster that hits the ice in the fall is expected to look different than the roster that skated off the ice following their 82nd and final game of the season.

Right now, all signs point to it being a major shocker if Matthews wasn’t part of the club at the start of next season. But Matthews’ longtime teammate William Nylander, who signed a lengthy extension in late 2023, is now talking about his own long-term future with the club.

William Nylander Clarifies His Future With The Toronto Maple Leafs

Earlier in the week, the Swedish-born Maple Leafs star clarified that amidst rumors of other changes coming to the club, that he has no desire to play for another NHL team.