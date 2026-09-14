Can Maple Leafs Win the Stanley Cup? John Chayka Responds

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka responded to a question asking if the team is good enough to win the Stanley Cup.

The Maple Leafs missed the postseason for the first time in a decade last year, leading to wholesale change within the organization, including the firing of former GM Brad Treliving and former head coach Craig Berube, who were replaced by Chayka and Jim Hiller, respectively. As well, franchise legend Mats Sundin returned to the organization in a senior advisor role.

On the player personnel side, the team made a series of roster moves to change the lineup, including bringing in former two-time Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky to man the net, Darren Raddysh to run the power play on defense, and many more.

So, can the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup?

John Chayka Asked if Maple Leafs Can Win Stanley Cup

Speaking to NHL.com, Chayka was asked if he thinks the Maple Leafs have what it takes to win the Stanley Cup, and this is what he said.

“In the end, that’s up to the players. It’s a talented group. They’ve gone through a lot. They’ve had their ups and downs. We added some important pieces — a Vezina-winning goalie in Bobrovsky, Raddysh on the back end. I think Mats and I want to make sure we put our best foot forward every season. We think we owe it to the fans, the ownership and the players. More importantly, to put the best players on the ice and put them in the best environment. And then they drop the puck and then it’s up to them,” Chayka said.

Maple Leafs Ownership Didn’t Mandate Change

Chayka was also asked if ownership had asked him to completely change the team after a failed season last year. While Chayka acknowledged he made tons of moves, he said that ownership never mandated them.

“No, there was no mandate for change. I think the mandate was to go in, assess things, be strategic about it, and then have a vision of what this team looks like in the future. (Ownership) wants a really world-class organization, and that that was the mandate not only for this season, but into the future. And through that, we talked to everybody, all the players, coaches, you know, ownership. And then we landed on making some key changes. Some of that was, you know, after we had had some discussions; some of that was honestly just opportunistically, you know, the ability to attract. It just kind of came together that way,” Chayka said.

After failing to make it to the postseason last year, it will be interesting to see what’s next for the Maple Leafs in 2026-27.

On paper, this team looks stronger than it was last year, but at the same time, other teams in the Eastern Conference also got better. So although Toronto appears to be improved, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are a lock to make the playoffs. As Chayka said, ultimately that will be up to the players themselves.