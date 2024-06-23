Reporter: Maple Leafs Not Re-Signing $38.5 Million Forward is Team’s Biggest ‘Mistake’

Chris Johnston, an NHL insider and reporter, believes the Toronto Maple Leafs have never made a bigger mistake as an organization than not re-signing Zach Hyman.

Hyman was a free agent in 2021 after playing six years with the Maple Leafs. In free agency, Hyman left his hometown team to sign a seven-year $38.5 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers.

Since joining Edmonton, Hyman’s production has increased, and the forward has been a key reason for the Oilers forcing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final. With all the success Hyman has had, Johnston took to social media to say Toronto not re-signing Hyman is the organization’s biggest mistake.

Looking back, I'm not sure the #leafs have ever made a bigger mistake than letting Zach Hyman walk away. That's an all-timer the organization never recovers from. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 22, 2024

It is a bold take from Johnston given that the Maple Leafs have existed since 1917. But, Hyman has been a key play for the Oilers who can win the Stanley Cup on June 24 after winning three straight games to force a Game 7.

This past season, Hyman recorded 54 goals and 23 assists for 77 points in 80 games. In the playoffs, he has 16 goals and 6 assists for 22 points in 24 points.

Maple Leafs Fans Disagree With Reporters Take

Following Johnston’s claim the Maple Leafs’ biggest mistake was letting Hyman leave in free agency, fans took to social media to disagree with him.

In the year that Hyman left, he had just 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 43 games, and his career-high was 21 goals before going to Edmonton.

“A little over-the-top Chris given how bad he was in the playoffs for the Leafs and had a career high of 41 points with Matthews and Tavares as his Cs on every shift. It’s not like they were winning with him…,” a fan added.

“man, just put it on the list, in terms of mistakes its probably ranked number 27 or something,” a fan wrote.

Many Maple Leafs fans pointed to the Tuukka Rask trade as one of the team’s biggest mistakes ever. As for Hyman, fans believe the contract Edmonton offered him is something Toronto wouldn’t have made, as he didn’t prove he would be a 50-goal scorer with the Maple Leafs.

If losing Zach Hyman is the Leafs biggest mistake I think they’ll be ok. Great player but cmon now lol, a lot worse can happen. — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) June 22, 2024

“Its was pretty justifiable contract to walk away from. He was a completely different player in Toronto. You could definitely sign players like that long term, but more often than not when you sign those deals they end up being terrible deals. Ask the Islanders,” a fan wrote.

“Lol, I refuse to believe that a professional hockey media guy would actually believe this and not be farming for engagement. Well done,” a fan wrote.

Hyman still has four years left on the seven-year deal he signed with the Oilers.

Hyman Says Leaving Maple Leafs Was an ‘Easy Decision’

Despite Hyman being from Toronto, he left his hometown team in the summer of 2021 to sign with the Oilers.

Before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Hyman was asked about his decision to leave Toronto, which he said was easy because the Maple Leafs didn’t want to bring him back.

“Yeah, it’s easy when it’s really not your decision. It was an easy decision for me. We closed the book on Toronto, I’ve said it multiple times, Edmonton immediately was the place that I had my eye on. It was the best decision I have ever made,” Hyman said to the media on June 7.

Why the Maple Leafs didn’t want to bring back Hyman is uncertain. But, the forward is thriving with the Oilers and can become a Stanley Cup champion on June 24.