Zack MacEwen’s Fight With Erik Gudbranson Matters for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs won again, this time beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Tuesday, October 20. One of the most notable moments was the fight between Zack MacEwen and Erik Gudbranson.

With about two and a half minutes left in the second period, Gudbranson hit Teddy Blueger from behind, right in front of MacEwen.

MacEwen refused to stand by and watch, dropping his gloves to defend his teammate.

At that point, the Maple Leafs led 5-1, so it might not seem like a big moment. However, it actually matters and sends a strong statement to the rest of the NHL.

At least that was former Maple Leafs player Jay Rosehill’s opinion on Wednesday, October 21, during the latest edition of “The Leafs Morning Take.” While discussing the incident with Nick Alberga, Rosehill explained why it mattered.

Jay Rosehill: MacEwen’s Fight With Gudbranson ‘Matters’ for Maple Leafs

He said, “Yeah, it was just a token. We don’t accept that. You’re not getting away with that. We’re not going to sit and watch that. Gudbranson’s a monster.”

“And then once, he tried to get a couple shots, and he just did the old headlock, and down he went to end that thing in a hurry, which is fine. The point is, he understood the assignment.”

“They have a team with players willing to do that kind of thing. You come and run a guy and kind of blast them from behind, doesn’t matter who it is or what’s going on in the game. No, no, we don’t accept that. And when you get a reputation as a team that does, teams understand that.”

“Teams know that, teams feel that, and they’re much more likely to take liberties with your guys. Believe me, it’s a palpable thing when you’re playing a team and you know they got a bunch of chicken shits who aren’t willing to do anything. You take liberties, you take runs, you puff your chest out, you stand a little taller.”

“So great on MacEwen to hop in here. Look at the size difference. MacEwen’s no small guy either. Brings him down, calls it a night. That’s important. We have missed that in the past. This team has been without that many times.”

“I know it’s not as prevalent these days as it was back in the day, but still very much important. So it was great to see MacEwen step up like that. It’s a small thing, but believe me, it matters.”