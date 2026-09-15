Mammoth HC Tourigny Feeling Heat as Foote Waits in the Wings

The 2026-27 NHL season hasn’t even begun, and we’re already talking about the first coaches who could be feeling the heat. In particular, one name jumps to mind: Andre Tourigny of the Utah Mammoth.

As insider Frank Seravalli noted in a recent piece for Casino Guru, the Utah bench boss could be the first to feel some serious heat this season.

“Utah Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny might quietly be facing the most pressure heading into the 2026-27 season.” Servalli added, “If Tourigny is only under contract through 2027-28, it leaves open the door that the Mammoth may not be convinced yet the coach hired for the rebuild is the same coach who can guide them to the contender.”

This last point is especially interesting as the team announced that Tourigny had signed a multi-year deal. However, the team did not specify the terms of that deal. As such, if he’s only signed for two seasons (including this year), while technically it is a multi-year deal, it doesn’t really offer Tourigny the job security he might consider.

That job security is under even more pressure when considering that the club hired former Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote to his staff. And as Servalli pointed out, that could mean the Mammoth have a successor waiting in the wings.

Mammoth May Have Tourigny’s Replacement Lined Up

Foote, despite washing out as the Canucks’ coach after one season, could be an ideal replacement for Tourigny.

It’s widely accepted that the debacle in Vancouver last season was not Foote’s doing. It had been the result of a years-long mess that left Foote holding the bag.

That’s why Seravalli believes that Foote could be the guy to inherit the ongoing Utah Mammoth project.

“A front office ready to demonstrate progress, plus a short contract extension and a ready-made successor on the bench adds up to Tourigny being a name to watch on the odds board for first coaching change this season.”

Now, it’s worth pointing out that the organization may be growing impatient. And if that’s the case, Tourigny may have a much shorter runway than most would anticipate.

Patience May Be Running Out in Utah

Even though the Mammoth made the playoffs last season, they didn’t really make much headway in their second season in Salt Lake City.

And despite the fact that Tourigny has the support of his players, Seravalli cited a source that highlighted why the Mammoth have been unable to make much real headway.

“We found Utah to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the league. We never knew who was going to show up. Some games they were flying. There were whole games where they didn’t show up, losing battles, second to every puck, and looked passive.”

If Tourigny’s efforts this season can’t shake off that perception of the Mammoth, it might mean that a chance could be forthcoming. While the change may not necessarily happen right now, a rough start or an impending playoff miss could force the organization’s hand much sooner than expected.