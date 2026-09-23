Analyst Reveals the Real Reason Why Quinn Hughes Left Canucks

Minnesota Wild fans head into this 2026-2027 season with nerves and uncertainty as newcomer defenseman Quinn Hughes heads into a contract year. The prevailing thought was that Hughes would be extended by the time training camp arrived; that has not happened. There is still time to get a deal done by the time the actual regular season gets underway, but this could be a development that takes longer to reach the finish line than first anticipated. Hughes has stated his enjoyment of playing in Minnesota, but has not yet committed to the franchise. This is a situation that the Vancouver Canucks fandom will be all too familiar with.

Why Did Quinn Hughes Leave Vancouver?

This is not the first time that Hughes has headed into a new season with an unclear future direction. This was the case last year as well when he was still a member of the Canucks organization. Of course, Hughes was dealt from Vancouver to Minnesota midseason after requesting a trade from the organization.

Many pundits have speculated that the reason Hughes left the Canucks was a similar reason as to why players like Brady Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck also requested trades. There was discourse that Hughes had grown tired of playing in Canada and wanted a move to the States. Vancouver insider Rich Dhaliwal has put this talk to bed on Oilers Now, stating that winning was the main factor for why Hughes left: “Quinn Hughes did not leave [Vancouver] and asked for a trade because it was an American thing and he’s doing what these Americans are doing on that Olympic team; Hughes wanted to win, he was tired of the chaos, he was tired of the circus.”

Dhaliwal is implying that Hughes’ dilemma was similar to that of Dylan Larkin with the Detroit Red Wings. This is a player who became drained in Vancouver after the wheels fell off the tracks at the end of his tenure with the team. He wanted a change-of-scenery; a fresh team better positioned to compete for the Stanley Cup.

Is History Repeating Itself in Minnesota with Hughes?

The next question is does past history with Vancouver have any bearing on Hughes’ current situation with Minnesota? Unlike Vancouver, this is a Minnesota team that should continue to be competitive. The positive talk from Hughes towards the team is all well and good. But, until pen is put to paper Wild fans have every reason to have their doubts towards Hughes’ intentions.

What is clear is that Hughes is in the drivers seat here; whatever he wants he is going to get. Insider Frank Seravalli discussed on the FAN Morning Show what it is going to take in order for the Wild to lock up Hughes: “The structure has changed in the salary cap environment; I think the Wild have made peace with that; I think they’re willing to be in that 20 million dollar range, they’d just like a commitment.”

$20 million would not be a surprise number for Hughes, considering that the Colorado Avalanche‘s Cale Makar received $20.4 million per year on his deal. Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin will just have to hope that this paycheck trumps Hughes’ desire to play with his brothers, Jack and Luke.