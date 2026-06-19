Canucks Urged to Sign Sabres’ 282-Hit UFA Power Forward

The Vancouver Canucks should be open to adding new players to their roster this offseason. While they are in the middle of a rebuild, it would be wise for them to add some players with experience to help mentor their younger players and prospects.

One way that the Canucks could look to add to their roster this offseason is through the free agent market. There are some interesting depth players who could hit the free agent market on July 1 who could be good fits on the Canucks’ roster.

A specific area that the Canucks could look to boost is their bottom six. Because of this, they are being urged to make a push for an interesting pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward from the Buffalo Sabres.

Canucks Urged to Target Sabres Forward Beck Malenstyn In Free Agency

Thomas Drance of The Athletic recently looked at several pending UFAs who the Canucks could look to sign this summer. Among the players who Drance discussed was Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn.

“The 28-year-old hails from Delta, B.C., and would bring some desperately needed toughness and speed to the Canucks lineup,” Drance wrote. “If Vancouver could keep the term down, overpaying for Malenstyn on a short-term deal would be a sharp way to entertain the fans, acquire a solid person and create future asset value during the rebuild.”

With the Canucks’ bottom six needing a boost, it could make sense for them to bring in Malenstyn. There is no question that he would give their bottom six far more bite, as he is a hard-nosed forward who provides a ton of energy. His stats from this past season show this, as he set a Sabres franchise record with 282 hits.

If the Canucks signed Malenstyn, he could slot nicely on their fourth line and on their penalty kill. However, he could also move up the lineup if needed due to his versatility.

In 81 games during the 2025-26 season, Malenstyn scored a career-high seven goals and recorded 14 points. His best offensive season came during the 2023-24 season, however, as he posted a career-high 21 points in 81 games with the Washington Capitals. If he could tap into this offensive production again and continue to play a heavy game, he would be a strong pickup for the Canucks’ bottom six if signed.

Sabres’ Malenstyn Should Have Plenty of Suitors If He Tests Free Agency

Given how well Malenstyn has fit into the Sabres’ lineup, it would not be surprising if they worked hard to keep him in Buffalo. However, if he ends up testing free agency, the 6-foot-3 forward should generate a lot of interest because of his gritty style of play and size. Due to this, the Canucks would have competition to land his services.

However, with the Canucks being in a rebuild, it would make sense for them to add a forward who would make them tougher to go up against, like Malenstyn. At 28 years old, Malenstyn is also right in his prime, which only adds to his appeal.