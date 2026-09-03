Brendan Gallagher Reveals Major 1st Impressions Of Canucks

As part of the moves made by the Vancouver Canucks during the offseason, they acquired forward Brendan Gallagher from the Montréal Canadiens in exchange for future considerations.

Gallagher, a 14-year NHL veteran who had played his entire career with the Canadiens up until this summer, joins a Canucks group who finished dead-last in the Western Conference standings last season.

Even though his offensive production dipped in his final campaign with Montreal, he’s hoping to use his veteran status to help bring along the younger players in the Canucks organization looking to get their feet wet at the NHL level.

Brendan Gallagher Is Looking Forward To A “Fun” New Chapter With The Vancouver Canucks

For Gallagher, it’s the first time in his NHL career that he’s been traded, but he’s handling it as best he can, and so far, it’s been a productive endeavor meeting his new teammates and skating with them informally.

“It’s the first time I’ve had to go through this as a pro, and it’s different. So, you want to spend as much time in your new environment as possible, get to know your teammates, and it’s been really productive, and I’m enjoying it,” Gallagher said via NHL.com.

“It’s a really good group. You can tell the guys get along right away, and you know it’s going to be fun,” Gallagher said. “Everyone’s excited to be here, everyone’s excited to get back to work, and these are fun times for us.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher and his wife recently welcomed a second child.

“It’s been awesome. My wife is handling a lot right now, so obviously very appreciative to have her. Having two under two is just as tough as they always say, and she’s taking the brunt of it right now,” Gallagher said. “We’re very happy, and there’s nothing like becoming a parent, and it feels just as amazing the second time as well.”

Brendan Gallagher Played The First 14 Years Of His NHL Career With The Canadiens

Gallagher, who was taken by the Canadiens with the 147th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, has skated in 911 career games in a Montreal jersey, and has tallied 246 goals with 241 assists for 487 points.

He’s also contributed 14 goals with 20 assists in 79 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.