Vancouver Canucks Veteran Forward Drawing Significant Trade Interest

The Vancouver Canucks are just a few years removed from immense regular season success, but after finishing 32nd in the overall NHL standings in 2025/26, this is a team that’s clearly ready to rebuild for the long haul.

They’ve already moved out former captain Quinn Hughes, and with the rumors circulating around star center Elias Pettersson, it’s a matter of when, not if the next blockbuster move comes out of Vancouver. With the 2026 NHL Draft just a few days away, speculation continues to heat up, and now, another star forward has had his name thrown in the mix as the Canucks appear ready to shake things up in a big way.

Brock Boeser Becoming top Trade Candidate

All off-season long thus far we’ve heard about Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk, the latter of whom is more likely than any player in the Canucks organization to be moved this summer. However, one name that fans have wondered about is Brock Boeser, but there’s been little talk of his name among insiders, until now.

During his latest appearance on the Sekeres and Price Show, NHL Insider David Pagnotta noted that Boeser is a name on the trade market he’s heard more and more in recent times, with Canucks reporter Rick Dhaliwal recently confirming that news.

Heading into last off-season, Boeser was expected to be one of the top free agents on the market, but before making it to free agency, he re-signed with the Canucks, inking a seven-year, $50.75 million deal that came with the expectation this team could bounce back into the post-season. That clearly didn’t happen, and now, there’s a good chance that the player would love a change of scenery with the Canucks lack of talent meaning they won’t be a contender for years and years to come.

Which Teams Will be Targeting Brock Boeser?

Unfortunately for NHL teams, there’s not much talent available this year in free agency, with Alex Tuch headlining a limited talent pool on the wing, and while both Matthew Knies and Jason Robertson appear to be trade candidates, Boeser’s name should be up there next to them. Despite the Canucks struggles a year ago, Boeser remained fairly consistent, tallying 22 goals and 48 points in 75 games played, but after a career high 73 points in 2023/24, he’s shown he can be a very good top-six winger at the NHL level.

While he’s never quite taken the leap to stardom, the 29-year-old has been very consistent and loyal to the Canucks after he was drafted No. 23 overall back in the 2015 NHL Draft, and while he may not want to be dealt, it could be the best move for his career. All attention in Vancouver recently has been on EP40 and DeBrusk, and although those two remain the most likely candidates to be moved, for a contending team that misses out on Tuch, Robertson or Knies, circling back on Boeser could be a great move for a team looking to get to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2027 and beyond.