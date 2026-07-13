Canucks Trade Pitch Sends $50.75M Star Sniper to Devils

After trading players like Quinn Hughes, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, and Conor Garland last season, the Vancouver Canucks have continued to trade players this offseason. Marcus Pettersson and Nils Hoglander are two notable players whom the Canucks have dealt this summer.

With the Canucks rebuilding, it would not be surprising if we see more of their players get traded before the start of the season. One of the Canucks’ top trade candidates to watch as the summer rolls on is forward Brock Boeser.

While Boeser just finished the first season of his seven-year, $50.75 million contract, questions about his future in Vancouver keep coming up. If the Canucks want to move him, one team that would make a lot of sense as a landing spot is the New Jersey Devils.

Due to this, Heavy Sports has a trade pitch that has the Canucks deal Boeser to the Devils in a major swap.

Devils Get:

Brock Boeser

Canucks Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (From Vegas Golden Knights)

2028 Third-Round Pick

With this move, the Devils would be adding a skilled forward to their top six. The Canucks, on the other hand, would land two draft picks that they would be able to use to improve their prospect pool.

Canucks’ Brock Boeser Would Address Massive Need for the Devils

When looking at the Devils’ roster, it is clear that they could use a forward like Boeser. One of their biggest roster needs at this point of the summer is a top-six right winger who could play on a line with Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes. If they acquired Boeser, he could finally give the Devils a true answer for this long-term issue.

Boeser would also give the Devils a clear option for their power play because of his offensive ability. New Jersey could use another difference-maker on their power play, and Boeser is capable of being just that when playing at his best.

Ultimately, with the Devils needing some serious help in their top six, it would make a lot of sense for them to bring in Boeser. If he played on a line with two superstars like Hughes and Bratt, he very well could get closer to his previous 40-goal form.

Canucks Trading Brock Boeser Would Be Another Franchise-Changing Move

The Canucks have already traded away many of their former core players over the years. If they moved on from Boeser, it would be just the latest franchise-changing move for the Pacific Division club.

Boeser has been a big part of the Canucks’ core over the last 10 seasons. He has consistently been one of their most important forwards over that time, so trading him would certainly leave a major hole in their lineup. Yet, with Vancouver now in a full-on rebuild, it would make sense if they moved him, even if he is signed through the 2031-32 season.

It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Boeser this offseason. If the Canucks shop him and he is open to waiving his no-movement clause to play for a contender, the Devils should make a big push for him.