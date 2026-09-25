Canucks Get Brutal Filip Chytil Injury News After Scary Collision

The Vancouver Canucks are in action against the rival Edmonton Oilers, and they’re already finding themselves dealing with a critical injury to a player that has already spent more than his fair share of time on the injured list.

The Canucks announced that forward Filip Chytil, who has an extensive injury history, will not return to the contest; he crashed shoulder-first into the boards after an inadvertent collision in the corner with referee Riley Brace.

The Vancouver Canucks Announced Filip Chytil Will Not Return To The Game

Chytil departed the game, and has since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest as reported by the official X account of the Canucks.

“Forward Filip Chytil will not return to tonight’s game,” the report read.

Immediately, Canucks fans began chiming in, with many suggesting that the oft-injured Chytil should consider hanging up the skates in order to protect his long-term health, as he’s already suffered five concussions.

“And for the rest of season. Just retire and enjoy your health man,” one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “He needs to retire or he will seriously hurt his brain.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “would somebody please make him retire it can not be worth it anymore.”

“He should probably think about not playing anymore . Sad but guy is one head injury away from major life long damage,” opined another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “Sadly Filip Chytil may want to think about retiring so he doesn’t hurt himself long term.”

Chytil has dealt with a lengthy injury history in recent seasons. He missed most of the 2023-24 season and playoffs after suffering an upper-body injury and concussion-related issues with the New York Rangers.

He sustained another concussion in March 2025, the fifth of his career, and missed significant time during the 2025-26 season after a concussion and subsequent migraines.

In February 2026, a deflected slap shot struck him in the face during practice, causing facial fractures and effectively ending his regular season.

Filip Chytil Has Played A Combined 27 Games Over The Last Two Seasons

Chytil broke into the Czech Extraliga as a teenager before the New York Rangers selected him 21st overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He reached the NHL later that year and eventually established himself as a regular in New York.

After signing a four-year extension in 2023, Chytil’s career began getting marked by multiple concussions.

He returned for the Rangers’ 2024 playoff run before being traded to the Vancouver Canucks in January 2025 as part of the J.T. Miller deal.

So far in 405 career NHL games, he’s scored 80 goals with 93 assists.