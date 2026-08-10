Vancouver Canucks Caleb Malhotra a ‘Superstar Human’

When organizations draft a player early, in any sport, they’re investing in what type of player they’ll be for the organization on the ice. That investment isn’t just about goals, assists or an advanced metric that only some fans care about. Concurrently, that investment is also about character. Brantford Bulldogs GM Spencer Hyman certainly thinks Caleb Malhotra is a future superstar, likely the biggest piece of Vancouver’s 2026 summer.

Hyman told Jeff Marek on “The Sheet” podcast that Malhotra is “both a superstar hockey player” and a “superstar human.”

Is Caleb Malhotra a Future Superstar Player?

This certainly isn’t the consensus opinion. That said, it makes sense that the OHL GM who swung for the fences on Malhotra is a big believer in the player. Malhotra’s rise through juniors in the past two years has been meteoric. As a result, few pegged Malhotra as a dominant OHL player. He finished last season with 84 points in 67 games in his draft year. That was good enough for second in the OHL among all draft-eligible players, behind only fellow first-round pick Nikita Klepov.

He was also a playoff performer, something Vancouver Canucks management is hoping projects in Caleb Malhotra’s future. His 26 points in 15 games were second among draft-eligible players, behind only fellow first-round pick Emil Hemming. He finished first in playoff points per game among all OHL draft-eligible players last season.

He earned high praise from Elite Prospects:

“With rapid handling moves, give-and-gos, tic-tac-toe plays, one-timers in reduced space, and hook passes, Malhotra filled his highlight reel just as often as he was preventing the opposition from adding to theirs.”

They ranked Malhotra as the fifth-best player in the draft. It’s impressive work for a player who missed out on EP’s preseason board at the start of the 2026 NHL Draft process.

Caleb Malhotra Can Reward Faith in Multiple Ways

Malhotra’s year-over-year growth should say something about his work ethic. He finished tenth in scoring on his BCHL team in 2024-25, likely part of the reason EP didn’t rank him at the start of the 2026 NHL Draft process. He seemingly got better as the season went on, culminating in a tremendous playoff run for a player who didn’t turn 18 until June. This is the type of potential sign that could indicate stardom in Caleb Malhotra’s future.

“I couldn’t think of a better match for him,” Hyman said on “The Sheet” last week. “He’s a special person. He’s a special player. I’m really excited to watch him at Boston University this year.”

If the Canucks are going to escape from their current trip to the league’s basement, much of that will hinge on Malhotra’s development. Simultaneously, it will also hinge on Malhotra’s work ethic and practice habits. Plausibly, he could be the type of player to change how his teammates operate. Teams are always looking for players who can help improve their teammates on the ice. Correspondingly, it’s just as important to find a franchise player who can help guys grow off the ice.

Vancouver features multiple young players and a first-time NHL head coach, who happens to be Caleb’s father, Manny Malhotra. There are some potential drawbacks to this plan, but if the Malhotra father-son duo can reset the culture in Vancouver, they’ll have already made an enormous impact. It’s critical for both Vancouver and Caleb Malhotra’s future that this plan works.

Big Decisions in Vancouver

Even in a consequential offseason full of major decisions, the Canucks organization still has several big ones to make. Notably, the future of Elias Pettersson remains very much unsettled. The former superstar center has six years remaining on a contract that features an $11.6 million cap hit each year. His future can both impact and be impacted by the eventual arrival of Caleb Malhotra, who will spend this year with Boston University in the NCAA.

It will be up to new GM Ryan Johnson to determine if Pettersson can be a part of the future they want to build with the Malhotras. If not, the Canucks shouldn’t let anything get in the way of establishing a new culture.