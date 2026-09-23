Caleb Malhotra Has One Clear Goal With Canucks

There was never any real doubt regarding who the Vancouver Canucks would take with the third-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft: Caleb Malhotra.

The opportunity was there for the club to take a hometown kid, someone who could transform the rebuilding franchise.

And the organization seized it.

Now, the focus has shifted from picking Malhotra to developing his skills into a bona fide NHL forward. While a lot of that depends on the Canucks as an organization, it also depends heavily on the 18-year-old’s attitude towards becoming the sort of franchise leader Vancouver hopes he can become.

In a recent interview with Marco D’Amico of Ratings, Malhotra made his goal absolutely clear.

“I want to be able to prove myself as a player in college and have an impact on this team,” he said. “When I get those opportunities, I’m going to make sure I’m effective and help this team win.”

Of course, it will be a while before Caleb Malhotra really makes his mark on the NHL. He’ll be attending Boston University in the NCAA this season. And it’s that experience which could help him become the sort of player the Canucks need him to be.

In particular, Malhotra is looking forward to learning under head coach Jay Pandolfo. Pandolfo, a former NHLer, has plenty of wisdom to offer an up-and-coming player like Malhotra.

“How he sees the game, as far as how centermen need to check and where they need to be, I think we’re going to get along great,” Malhotra said. “That’s something I’ve worked on a lot and something that’s a really important part of the game for me.”

Considering that the Victoria, BC, native sees himself as a reliable two-way forward, the experience in Boston University should become a highly valuable one.

Caleb Malhotra Has to Become the Canucks Top-Line Center

This is ultimately where the Canucks need Caleb Malhotra to go.

Vancouver did not use the third-overall pick on a center simply because he was a hometown kid. Pundits have described Malhotra as a potential future top-line center when the Canucks made the selection, noting his hockey sense, speed and ability to elevate his linemates.

That is the profile Vancouver desperately needs.

Unless the Canucks somehow acquire a young superstar who can fill that role, Malhotra may eventually have to become the guy in the middle of their top line.

That is a massive expectation for an 18-year-old.

But there are already reasons to believe he has the foundation for it.

Caleb Malhotra posted 84 points in 67 OHL games as a rookie and added 26 points in 15 playoff games. Central Scouting described him as a complete center capable of playing in all situations, with the hockey sense and work habits to make an impact at both ends of the ice.

More importantly, his attitude seems to match the assignment.

He is not talking about simply making the NHL.

He’s talking about helping Vancouver win.

The Canucks need a center who can eventually handle difficult minutes, drive offense and be trusted when the game is on the line. Malhotra’s two-way mentality gives him a foundation to grow into that responsibility.

He still has a lot to prove.

But Vancouver drafted him believing the ceiling was there.

This Is a Long-Term Plan for the Canucks

The biggest mistake Vancouver could make is rushing Caleb Malhotra because the organization wants its rebuild to move faster.

It doesn’t need to happen that way.

Malhotra is headed to Boston University this season, and there is no reason to believe he needs to become a serious NHL factor immediately. The Canucks are rebuilding, which gives them something incredibly valuable with a prospect like this:

Time.

Malhotra could potentially turn pro relatively soon, but becoming a legitimate top-line NHL center is another matter entirely. Even after he reaches the league, there will likely be an adjustment period before he becomes the player Vancouver envisions.

That is perfectly fine.

The Canucks can allow him to develop his offensive game, improve his physicality and continue learning the defensive responsibilities of playing center. Vancouver has already said Malhotra wants to build a more dominant game at Boston University.

There is no reason to skip those steps.

The Canucks need to think about what Caleb Malhotra can become three, four or five years from now.

If everything goes according to plan, Vancouver won’t simply have a talented young center.

It will have the player around whom the next version of the franchise can be built.

And for a rebuilding team, that is exactly what the third-overall pick was supposed to provide.