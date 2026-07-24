Former Canucks Assistant General Manager Finds new Role in the Front Office

The Vancouver Canucks were a genuine Stanley Cup contender just three years ago, but since that time, there’s been constant change within the organization, both behind the scenes and on the ice.

This summer alone, the Canucks have named a new Head Coach, a new General Manager while bringing on the famed Sedin Twins in advisor roles, but the changes don’t stop there. One change we’ve been expecting involved former Assistant General Manager Cammi Granato, and on Friday, the team made the change official on social media.

Cammi Granato Takes on new Role for the Canucks

With all of the front office changes coming in Vancouver, nobody was surprised to see Granato moved out of the AGM role, and on Friday, the team announced she would instead be taking a role as a Senior Amateur Advisor moving forward.

New General Manager Ryan Johnson addressed the change, and while her new job may not be in as big a role, Johnson expressed how excited he was about the future and the role that Granato has to play for the organization moving forward as they look to navigate the treacherous waters that a rebuild in the NHL can be.

“I am excited to have Cammi move to the position of Senior Amateur Advisor,” said Johnson. “Cammi is a quality person who knows a lot about the inner workings of our organization. She has built-in relationships and connections with our amateur staff that will help us continue to do good work in that area.”

At 55-years-old, Granato has immense experience in hockey both on the ice with Team USA and off it, serving as a scout for the Seattle Kraken for three years before transitioning into her role with the Canucks, one that will require another major transition in the coming years.

Canucks Move Forward Through a Major Rebuild

Not only are the Canucks undergoing change and a rebuild on the ice, but off it as well, as the team will rely on Manny Malhotra, Johnson and the Sedins, all of whom are relatively unexperienced at the NHL level in their current roles to help them through what could be a dark period in the history of the Canucks franchise.

With youth and inexperience however comes excitement for the future, and while some may see this as a step back for Granato, working with the amateur staff can pay off big time down the line, and given her experience as a scout for the Kraken, she knows as well as anyone how important these people can be to the future of the franchise.

It’s unclear where Granato will be headed with the Canucks making all of the other changes in their front office, but it’s clear that she’s valued within the organization, and given how long a rebuild this could end up being, she’ll be relied upon heavily in the coming years to help guide this organization back to long-term, sustained success.