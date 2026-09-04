Canucks 2027 NHL Draft Target Has One Big Goal: Winning

The Vancouver Canucks are heading into the 2026-27 NHL season as the favorite to land the first-overall pick in next year’s draft.

The presumptive top pick, Michigan defenseman Landon DuPont, looks to be a once-in-a-lifetime talent. And if he has his way, the only thing on DuPont’s mind at the moment is winning.

The Canucks draft target has made his priorities clear. Beyond the opportunity to become the number-one pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, he’s focused on claiming a national championship in the NCAA.

DuPont told RG Media that his goals go beyond becoming the first-overall pick in 2027.

“My only goal isn’t just to go first overall,” DuPont said. “My goal is to always win in everything that I do. I want to win a national championship this year. I want to hopefully win the World Juniors if I get a chance to make that team, and just keep going and winning because that’s what it’s all about.”

The comments should be music to Canucks fans’ ears. With the organization in the midst of a rebuild, landing DuPont shouldn’t just be a consolation prize. A defenseman of his talent has the potential to become a generational talent in the NHL.

That should be an encouraging thought to fans who might expect a sour season in 2026-27.

Canucks Could Have Two High-End Blueliners to Build Around

The Canucks could end up with two high-end blueliners to build their team around.

Vancouver landed a former first-round pick, Zeev Buium, in the Quinn Hughes trade. Buium has the potential to become one of the better top-pairing defensemen in the league. He has power play quarterback potential, and his puck-moving skills look phenomenal at this point.

Landing another high-end blueliner like DuPont would put the Canucks in an enviable position. The team could easily roll out two offensively gifted rearguards, making life tough for the opposition. That is, of course, if the DuPont and the Canucks line up. If Vancouver does not get the first-overall pick, the team might miss the chance to land the coveted defenseman.

But then again, the two might be destined for one another.

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DuPont Drawing Comparisons to NHL’s Best Defenseman

Another encouraging sign for Canucks fans should be the fact that DuPont has drawn comparisons to the NHL’s best blueliner: Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar.

Makar recently smashed the NHL record for the most lucrative contract. And if DuPont’s ceiling is akin to Makar’s, the Canucks could have themselves one heck of a prospect on their hands.

DuPont, nevertheless, has taken comparisons to Makar in stride.

“It’s cool,” he said. “Obviously, he’s from Calgary, too, and just watching him, when people compare us, I’m like, ‘Come on, this guy’s the best D-man in the world.’ But it’s pretty cool to see that other people see something good in your game.”

Let’s see what plays out. There is still a long time between now and the 2027 NHL Draft. But if the Canucks do get the chance to bring in a talent like DuPont, the future will look even brighter in Vancouver.