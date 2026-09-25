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Canucks Add 24-Year Old Goalie With ‘Immense Promise’

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Leevi Merilainen in goal for Senators
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 14: Leevi Meriläinen #1 of the Ottawa Senators makes a second period save against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on January 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks are rebuilding, which helps them in one specific way.

They’re the perfect candidate to pick up young players who may have disappointed elsewhere but may also have potential.

The Canucks don’t necessarily need all their players to be at peak level right now. They want guys on the roster who can keep getting better.

That includes goalie Leevi Merilainen.

The 24-year old was waived by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. On Friday, the Canucks claimed him.

Merilainen will be given opportunities in Vancouver. He’ll grow through experience. And if this works, it has the potential to look back in a few years and be an obviously great move.

Why was Leevi Merilainen on Waivers?

The Senators didn’t have space to hope for Merilainen to improve on what had been a rough 2025-26 season for him, and so they waived him as they trimmed their roster before Opening Night.

“It all came crashing down last season,” The Athletic wrote in its waiver tracker. “Meriläinen slumped to an .860 save percentage in 20 games, which shattered his confidence and nearly cost Ottawa a playoff spot.”

Merilainen had been a really promising player just the year before across two levels.

“Meriläinen is coming off a very challenging season in Ottawa, but his talent and potential are legitimately promising,” The Athletic wrote. “In his age-22 season in 2024-25, Meriläinen posted strong results in the AHL (.913 save percentage in 37 games) and was stellar during his brief cup of coffee in the NHL, delivering a .925 save percentage in 12 games.”

Merilainen celebrated his 24th birthday this summer, and he’s not far removed from an impressive season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him turn it around.

The reality is that the Canucks were well positioned to take this shot. If Merilainen never turns it around, it wasn’t really much of an investment by Vancouver. And if he does, they’ve got a promising goalie on their hands.

Canucks Schedule

The Canucks have one more preseason game remaining, at home on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

They then play on the opening night of the 2026-27 NHL season. They’ll be in Edmonton to take on the Oilers on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

They actually then host the Oilers on Thursday, Oct. 1 in what will be Vancouver’s home opener.

They’ll also take on the Flames and Golden Knights, both at home, on Saturday and Sunday of opening week to really get the action rolling fast and furious right from the outset.

Merilainen could very well see some early action given all the games on the Canucks’ slate.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Canucks Add 24-Year Old Goalie With ‘Immense Promise’

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