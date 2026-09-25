Canucks Add 24-Year Old Goalie With ‘Immense Promise’

The Vancouver Canucks are rebuilding, which helps them in one specific way.

They’re the perfect candidate to pick up young players who may have disappointed elsewhere but may also have potential.

The Canucks don’t necessarily need all their players to be at peak level right now. They want guys on the roster who can keep getting better.

That includes goalie Leevi Merilainen.

The 24-year old was waived by the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. On Friday, the Canucks claimed him.

Young goalie with some promise. Smart pickup for Vancouver. https://t.co/N6qIahpQVy — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) September 25, 2026

Merilainen will be given opportunities in Vancouver. He’ll grow through experience. And if this works, it has the potential to look back in a few years and be an obviously great move.

Why was Leevi Merilainen on Waivers?

The Senators didn’t have space to hope for Merilainen to improve on what had been a rough 2025-26 season for him, and so they waived him as they trimmed their roster before Opening Night.

“It all came crashing down last season,” The Athletic wrote in its waiver tracker. “Meriläinen slumped to an .860 save percentage in 20 games, which shattered his confidence and nearly cost Ottawa a playoff spot.”