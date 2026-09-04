Canucks Announce Blockbuster Contract Extension Exceeding $75 Million

As part of the blockbuster trade of defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild last season, the Vancouver Canucks received forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

New Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson has decided that Buium is a building block for their long-term future, and has announced a mammoth extension for the defenseman to keep him in Vancouver for the foreseeable future.

The Canucks announced that Buium has been signed to an eight-year contract extension with a $9.38 million salary cap hit.

The Vancouver Canucks Have Re-Signed Defenseman Zeev Buium To An Eight-Year Contract Extension

Buium, who was acquired by the Canucks as part of the Quinn Hughes deal from the Minnesota Wild in December, has signed an eight-year extension.

According to Johnson, Buium is part of their core and still has plenty of untapped potential.

“Zeev has settled in nicely with our organization since his trade to Vancouver last season, and we are extremely happy to see him make this long-term commitment to the Canucks,” said Johnson. “He is a key member of our young core and a player we will build around moving forward. Zeev has a lot of upside, and we feel with his abilities he will flourish in the system and environment we are creating inside our locker room. We look forward to working together and creating a strong partnership and foundation for our future.”

Taken in the first round (12th overall pick) in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Wild, Buium made his debut in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, appearing in four games for Minnesota and recording one assist with four penalty minutes.

After being acquired by the Canucks, he skated in 45 games and finished with three goals and nine assists for 12 points, along with 33 penalty minutes.

He’s appeared in 76 games split between the Wild and Canucks, and has scored six goals with 20 assists.

Zeev Buium Played College Hockey At The University of Denver

Before the NHL, Buium played college hockey at the University of Denver. Across 83 games over two seasons, he racked up 98 points, including 24 goals and 74 assists, while posting a plus-50 rating. His time at Denver also included helping the school capture the 2024 NCAA national championship.

He’s also represented the United States on the international stage, as he was part of gold-medal teams at the 2023 U18 World Championship, the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships and the 2025 World Championship.