Canucks Officially Bring Back A Former First-Round Pick

There have been multiple changes to the Vancouver Canucks since the end of their 2025-26 NHL season, which saw them finish at the bottom of the Western Conference Standings and nowhere close to achieving a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They’ve brought back several former players in leadership positions, including Ryan Johnson as general manager, Daniel and Henrik Sedin in executive positions, and Manny Malhotra as head coach.

And now, they’re bringing back another familiar face who will play on next season’s club. According to multiple reports, the Canucks are signing defenseman Luke Schenn on a one-year contract, with a salary cap hit of $2.25 million.

Schenn, who previously played for the Canucks from 2021 to 2023, split last season between the struggling Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres.