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Canucks Officially Bring Back A Former First-Round Pick

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Head coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York.
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There have been multiple changes to the Vancouver Canucks since the end of their 2025-26 NHL season, which saw them finish at the bottom of the Western Conference Standings and nowhere close to achieving a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They’ve brought back several former players in leadership positions, including Ryan Johnson as general manager, Daniel and Henrik Sedin in executive positions, and Manny Malhotra as head coach.

And now, they’re bringing back another familiar face who will play on next season’s club. According to multiple reports, the Canucks are signing defenseman Luke Schenn on a one-year contract, with a salary cap hit of $2.25 million.

Schenn, who previously played for the Canucks from 2021 to 2023, split last season between the struggling Winnipeg Jets and the Buffalo Sabres.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Canucks Officially Bring Back A Former First-Round Pick

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