Canucks’ Elias Pettersson’s Agent Sends Clear Message Amid Rumors

While the Vancouver Canucks made several trades last season, one player that they ultimately did not move despite being heavily involved in rumors was forward Elias Pettersson, who remains with the club and is on track to start Training Camp with them next week.

The Canucks, who did trade away the likes of Quinn Hughes, Connor Garland, Tyler Myers, and Kiefer Sherwood, were rumored to have approached Pettersson with the intention of getting him to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a deal.

However, Pettersson’s agent J.P. Barry recently dismissed that thought, saying no such request ever took place.

Agent Of Vancouver Canucks Forward Elias Pettersson Sets The Record Straight

While making an appearance on “The Donnie and Dhali” podcast, Barry was asked if the Canucks had ever approached his client about waiving his no-trade clause.

Barry immediately shot down the notion, saying that it’s “difficult” to move a player of Pettersson’s caliber.

“No, that hasn’t happened. I think it had to be the right deal,” said Barry. “I’ll be honest, trades across the league were very, very hard. There were a lot of other players we thought that might be traded, and there were very few trades. I think it’s getting a little difficult to move a very high-end player.”

Meanwhile, the Canucks have made several changes to their club going into this upcoming season, including replacing former general manager Patrik Allvin with Ryan Johnson, while welcoming the Sedin Twins back to the club in an executive role.

Additionally, the Canucks are now coached by Manny Malhotra, who recently led their American Hockey League affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks, to the Calder Cup championship.

“I think he’s excited for a new environment and a new change,” said Barry. “It’s on his own team, but I think everything feels a little bit new in Vancouver right now, so I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets out of the gate.”

Meanwhile, Barry said that Pettersson is looking forward to getting back to the kind of offensive production that he was used to showing, noting that the upcoming campaign is going to be “a really big, big year” for him.

“He knows he has something to prove,” said Barry. “Based on our discussions with him, he’s not happy with where his game’s been, and he wants to have a bigger impact… This is a really big, big year for him.”

Pettersson and the Canucks begin Training Camp on Sept. 17, and will play their first preseason game on Sept. 19 against the Seattle Kraken.

Elias Pettersson Was Not Traded Despite Being Heavily Involved In Rumors

Despite his recent struggles, Pettersson made it clear shortly after last season ended that he considers Vancouver his home and has no desire to be moved.

“No, I mean, I like it here, this feels like home,” Pettersson said. “I signed here for a reason. We are in a tough spot, none of us are happy with the season. But like Thatcher (Demko) and Brock (Boeser) said, we have good pieces here. Just trying to build it up into a good team.”