Canucks’ Elias Pettersson Makes $69.6 Million Statement in Opener vs. Oilers

Elias Pettersson has arrived at what might be the most important season of his hockey life.

He’s being paid like he’s the best player on the Vancouver Canucks. And sure, they’re mired in a rebuild — but if they’re going to pull their way out of it, Pettersson is simply going to have to be better.

Vancouver made a huge commitment to Pettersson a few years ago when they signed him to an eight-year contract worth $11.6 million per year.

With six years remaining including the 2026-27 NHL season, Pettersson is still owed $69.6 million by Vancouver.

Even if the Canucks eventually wanted to trade him, he’d have to prove that he’s worth eight figures per season — otherwise, they might be stuck with him.

Of course, there’s certainly no part of Pettersson happy about the regression his game has undergone in the past two seasons. He’d love to get back to being worth every penny he’s being paid.

On opening night, he made a statement that maybe this will be the year he gets things right. The Canucks won 6-5 over the Edmonton Oilers in overtime, and Pettersson had a great night.

Elias Pettersson vs. Oilers

Is one goal all it will take?

That’s what Pettersson managed on Tuesday night, and somehow, it feels like a world of difference.

Instead of a slow start to the season with Pettersson rarely even shooting the puck on net, he found the back of it very quickly.

It was actually his only shot on goal (three attempts total), but a goal is a goal, and Pettersson’s tally ended up being crucial in a game that went to overtime.

The rest of Pettersson’s night was what the Canucks have come to expect. He played 19 minutes and 23 seconds, and he won 50% of his faceoffs (12-for-24).

Pettersson also blocked two shots. He’s never let up on his defensive contributions even as his offense wavered the past two seasons.

The hope of his contract, when it was signed, was that he could have a great marriage of abilities at both ends of the ice. He had that on Tuesday night against the Oilers.

Elias Pettersson Goal

Pettersson’s goal came on the power play in the third period to go up 5-2.

Ironically, it came because he first passed — he made a one-time decision to funnel the puck from in front out to the point. But then he didn’t give up. He worked into position and deflected the ensuing shot past Tristan Jarry.

#Canucks Elias Pettersson Scores his first road PP goal in 84 games pic.twitter.com/LGNNpQDGR8 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) September 30, 2026

It had to feel good for Pettersson after his struggles offensively in recent years.

And really, sometimes all it takes is one. He’s seen the puck go in. He’s helped the Canucks win. Now, he can do it again.