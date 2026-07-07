Canucks Star Forward Linked To Pair Of Western Conference Rivals

The Vancouver Canucks are entering a new era after a historically disappointing 2025-26 season that ended with the club sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference. The front office has already been reshaped, as the organization parted ways with Patrik Allvin and handed the general manager duties to former Canucks forward Ryan Johnson.

The franchise has also welcomed back two of its most recognizable alumni, Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, who will help shape the direction of the organization from executive positions.

Vancouver has also made a major change on the coaching side, bringing in Manny Malhotra as the team’s new bench boss. Malhotra earned the opportunity after a successful run with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he guided the club to its first Calder Cup title. He takes over after the team decided to move in a different direction with Adam Foote.

Despite those sweeping organizational moves, Vancouver’s roster could still see significant changes this offseason. The spotlight remains firmly on the situation surrounding star forward Elias Pettersson, whose long-term future with the franchise continues to generate questions. At the same time, Jake DeBrusk continues to find himself embroiled in trade rumors and has recently been linked to a Western Conference rival of the Canucks.

Could The Vancouver Canucks Flip Jake DeBrusk To The Winnipeg Jets?

According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, there are multiple teams linked to DeBrusk, including the Western Conference Rivals Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken.

Late last month, Pagnotta wrote:

“DeBrusk is entering the third season of a seven-year, $38.5 million contract. He owns a full no-movement clause and has a significant say in where he will end up, once dealt.

There is believed to be interest in DeBrusk from several teams, including the Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets, and trade discussions are expected to intensify in the days leading up to next week’s NHL Draft.”

While DeBrusk was not moved at the NHL Draft, Pagnotta noted that Elias Pettersson remains the top name on Vancouver’s trade list.

“Beyond DeBrusk, the Canucks have multiple pieces they are willing to take calls on, but none would steal the spotlight if a trade were to occur more than centre Elias Pettersson,” he said.

Jake DeBrusk Is Coming Off His Second Year With The Canucks

After beginning his NHL journey with the Boston Bruins, Jake DeBrusk entered a new chapter in his career when he signed a seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks during the 2024 offseason. The move marked a major change for the forward, taking him from the Eastern Conference to the other side of the country.

DeBrusk made an immediate impact in his first season in Vancouver, setting a personal best with 28 goals.

However, his production was not enough to lift the Canucks back into postseason contention after the team fell short of a playoff berth. That came one year after Vancouver enjoyed a deep playoff run, pushing the Edmonton Oilers to a decisive Game 7 in the Western Conference Second Round before ultimately being eliminated.