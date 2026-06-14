Former Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Joins Bitter Divisional Rival

It was an extremely difficult season for the Vancouver Canucks, who came nowhere close to achieving a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and finished with the worst overall record of not only any club in the Pacific Division, but the Western Conference as a whole.

And afterward, the Canucks wasted no time in making several key changes. General manager Patrik Allvin was dismissed from the role that he had held for the last several years; earlier in the season, Allvin made several high-profile trades, none of which was bigger than sending captain and former Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild.

Additionally, he traded Kiefer Sherwood to the San Jose Sharks, Conor Garland to the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Tyler Myers to the Dallas Stars.

But now, Allvin has resurfaced with a familiar divisional rival that the Canucks already see plenty of.

Former Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin Is Now With The Seattle Kraken

It didn’t take Allvin long to resurface, and he’s now with the divisional rival Seattle Kraken, having been hired as vice president and assistant general manager.

“Patrik is an excellent communicator in a team environment,” said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill. “He understands the importance of structure and a process in making decisions. You look at his experience evaluating talent in North America, Europe, amateur, pro, he’s had a lot of different titles over his career. He had success in Pittsburgh, winning three Stanley Cups, being a part of a group there [which included Botterill].”

A 2024 finalist for NHL GM of the Year, Allvin now arrives in Seattle with his sights set on the future while having already gained an appreciation for the kind of mark the NHL’s 32nd expansion franchise has made on the city.

“I liked everything I heard from Jason about the good people in the organization,” said Allvin during a Wednesday night phone call after crossing the border into the U.S. “The practice facility is phenomenal, best in the league. The support of the Kraken in the city and region was evident every time I’ve been down there for games. As a visiting team, you can feel the fans’ energy and feel the identity of the team playing fast hockey.”

Patrik Allvin Is Looking Forward To Continuing To Learn

A good executive is always ready to learn, and that’s the mindset that Allvin is carrying with him as he joins the Kraken.

“Jason and I still have the inner drive to always get better and learn,” said Allvin. “We’re always looking for different ways to improve and challenge each other. I trust him. He’s very organized, very detailed, and he’s extremely driven. I want to be around people like that. Long-term success comes from that inner drive. You are looking for different ways to help a team win and creating an environment in which you are empowering your staff and making sure you are pushing the staff to reach full potential as much as you are pushing the players. It leads to a healthy environment with high standards and a positive culture.”