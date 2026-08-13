Canucks Insider Issues Worrying Update On Pending UFA Players

Last season, the Vancouver Canucks made one of the most painful trades in club history, sending away captain and former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes, the best player at his position the franchise has ever had, to the rival Minnesota Wild.

In return for Hughes, the Canucks received center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, winger Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Canucks didn’t come close to making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing dead last in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Hughes went on to set the Wild franchise record for most points in a single season by a defenseman, and also helped them to a first-round upset of the Dallas Stars.

In the meantime, two of the key pieces the Canucks received in the Hughes trade were Buium and Ohgren, and both players’ contracts are set to expire after the upcoming campaign.

Vancouver Canucks Insider Rick Dhaliwal Offered The Latest On Potential Extensions For Buium And Ohgren

According to Canucks Insider Rick Dhaliwal, there hasn’t been much movement to get either player signed to a new deal.

“It’s been pretty quiet on both those guys. The Canucks have time with both; they each have one year left on their deal and mid-September is the deadline to sign guys to eight-year deals,” Dhaliwal said. “After mid-September, you’re only allowed to sign seven-year deals in the NHL. Buium is going to be a big number, we know that. Carolina defenceman Alexander Nikishin played one year in the NHL and wants over eight million a year. The Canucks might want to see more games from Buium before committing big money to him. He’s only played 76 games in the NHL but he’ll be a big part of the leadership group going forward.”

He also disclosed that Buium appears to be showing commitment to remaining with the Canucks, as he’s been training locally.

“He’s been in town, was skating at 8 Rinks last week with Sasson. He’s showing a commitment by being here and he loves it here, but as of now there’s nothing to report contract-wise,” Dhaliwal added. “They’ll take care of Buium, he’s the biggest piece in the Hughes trade, but I’ve been told it’s quiet on that front.”

The Canucks are now led by general manager Ryan Johnson, who replaced Patrik Allvin, Vancouver’s former general manger who made the fateful Hughes trade.

Will The Canucks Re-Sign Both Players They Received For Quinn Hughes?

Buium, who was taken in the first round (12th overall pick) by the Wild in the 2024 NHL Draft, skated in 45 games for the Canucks after the trade. He scored three goals while adding nine assists for 12 points, while also pointing 33 penalty minutes.

He has scored six goals with 20 assists in 76 career NHL games.

Meanwhile, Ohgren was taken by the Wild in the first round (19th overall pick) in the 2022 NHL Draft. Upon being acquired by the Canucks, he appeared in 51 games, scoring eight goals with 10 assists for 18 points while taking only a single minor penalty.

He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 97 career NHL games.