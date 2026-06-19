Canucks Land Top Draft Pick In Proposed Trade With Western Superpower

There have already been major changes for the Vancouver Canucks in the wake of their finishing dead last in the Western Conference during the recently completed 2025-26 NHL season. GM Patrik Allvin was terminated, and former Canucks forward Ryan Johnson officially took his place, while he also brought in former Canucks icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin in executive leadership roles.

Additionally, Manny Malhotra, a former Canucks forward who recently led the American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks to the Calder Cup title, has been hired as the club’s next head coach following the termination of Adam Foote.

But as speculation continues to increase regarding the future of forward Elias Pettersson with the club, another forward in Jake DeBrusk, who was heavily embroiled in trade speculation leading up to the March Trade Deadline, could soon be on the move.

Trade Proposal Sends Vancouver Canucks Forward Jake DeBrusk To The Colorado Avalanche

The Canucks, who landed the third overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery despite finishing dead last in the Western Conference, could likely acquire another first round draft choice if they were to deal away DeBrusk.

According to a recent trade proposal from ESPN, the Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, and Washington Capitals could combine for a three-way trade that sends DeBrusk to Colorado and nets them the first round pick that the Capitals received from the Anaheim Ducks for John Carlson.

According to authors Ryan S. Clark , Kristen Shilton, and Greg Wyshynski, DeBrusk could assist Colorado’s special teams, which struggled during the postseason.

“The Avalanche have a chance to make some adjustments to their roster after being swept in the Western Conference finals,” they wrote. “The sweep led to questions about secondary offense and the power play. DeBrusk is a forward who could deliver solutions to those questions. His 19 power-play goals last season were third in the NHL, and his ability to get to the net front also gives the Avs another way to score goals at 5-on-5.”

Additionally, they wrote the obvious about the Canucks landing another future asset in the form of another first round pick.

“Vancouver’s priority at the moment is doing whatever it can to make its future stronger,” they wrote. “Moving on from DeBrusk in any potential trade comes with the belief that the Canucks can turn a five-time 20-goal scorer into more draft capital. In this scenario, they land the first-round pick the Capitals received from the Anaheim Ducks in the John Carlson trade, along with the third-round pick the Avalanche received from the Nashville Predators in the Ross Colton trade. This would give them picks No. 3, 18 and 24, which could boost that rebuild.”

Jake DeBrusk Signed In Vancouver In 2024

After beginning his NHL career with the Boston Bruins, DeBrusk made a major move in the summer of 2024, signing a seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks and relocating across the continent to the West Coast.

In his debut season with Vancouver, he delivered the strongest goal-scoring campaign of his career, netting 28 goals. Despite his personal success, the Canucks fell short of a playoff berth.

In his second season, his production dipped as he endured a generally difficult year for both player and team. He finished with 23 goals and 19 assists.