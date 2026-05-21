Canucks Legend Trevor Linden Reveals “Critical” Task Ahead

After enduring what was truly a miserable 2025-26 NHL season, the Vancouver Canucks have made multiple changes in leadership, not only firing general manager Patrik Allvin but also doing the same with head coach Adam Foote as well as assistants Scott Young, Kevin Dean and Brett McLean.

The Canucks recently hired former forward Ryan Johnson as the official successor to Allvin, while also bringing back franchise icons Daniel and Henrik Sedin as co-presidents of hockey operations.

For former Canucks captain and president Trevor Linden, there aren’t three better people that could have been hired for these important roles.

Former Vancouver Canucks President Trevor Linden Reveals “Critical” Task Ahead

While joining Sportsnet 650, former Canucks captain and president Trevor Linden spoke glowingly about Johnson as well as the Sedin twins, with whom he played.

“You w0n’t find three better people in the game than Ryan Johnson, and Daniel and Henrik,” Linden said. “So, good, good people. They’re character people, they’ll make tough decisions when they have to, but these guys are going to be able to look one another in the eye, and trust each other, and that is critical in an environment like that town and Rogers Arena.”

As far as what the biggest challenge they’ll face is, Linden emphasized the importance that everyone is on the same page.

“Well, the biggest challenge that I see, if they’re off on the right foot and they’ve got the right mix, they’ve got trust between the two of them,” he said. “They’re the presidents, and the general manager. That’s critical. That’s the most critical piece of the puzzle. They’re going to be able to provide a united front when it comes to ownership, which is absolutely critical. It’s something that I didn’t have, and I don’t think Patrik Allvin had that either.”

Naturally, when things are out of alignment, messes can occur.

“It’s a mess, it doesn’t work,” Linden said. “And I think that it’s absolutely critical that you have alignment, that you have direction, that everyone is aligned with the vision. And I think Daniel and Henrik spoke about that in their press conference. I think Ryan understands that whole alignment and vision and how that has to work. You can’t be in two separate boats.”

“When I talk about a united front, I mean, these are the hockey people. They’re going to have a vision, they’re going to trust one another to stick with it, and talk about it and be able to trust one another. There will hopefully be no go-arounds, and nobody talking on the side. That’s critical, especially where they are now.”

Trevor Linden Spent Considerable Time With The Canucks

One of the top forwards in team history, Trevor Linden was an emotional leader for the Canucks during their run to the 1994 Stanley Cup Final. He later played for a handful of other clubs before returning to Vancouver and eventually retiring as a Canuck in 2008.

He later served as president of hockey operations for the club from 2014 through 2018, leaving his role after not being able to see eye to eye with other executives on how the rebuild should be executed.