Canucks May Need to Move Up to Land Top 2026 NHL Draft Target

The Vancouver Canucks may find themselves in the need to trade up to land their top target, Caleb Malhotra, in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The possibility of the San Jose Sharks moving the second-overall pick has brought into question which teams would be willing to pull the trigger. And depending on who potentially lands that second selection, the calculus may change for the Canucks.

As it stands, the presumptive first-overall selection would be Gavin McKenna for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It would be shocking if Toronto picked anyone other than McKenna. If the Leafs passed on McKenna, their choice would be Ivar Stenberg.

Stenberg is the odds-on favorite to go second overall. A team trading for the second pick would certainly look at Stenberg as their choice.

But what if a team moves up and decides that they need a center instead of a winger? What if that team chooses Malhotra with the second pick?

The consensus is that Malhotra would be the third-overall pick, making him a perfect fit for the Canucks.

Yes, all of that makes sense. But if a team like the New York Rangers, for instance, moves up. Could they upset the apple cart and take Malhotra with the second pick?

That’s why the Canucks may have to move up to ensure they get Malhotra. One spot might not seem like a major difference, but there’s always the chance that something unexpected happens.

What Would Canucks Need to Give Up to Get 2nd Pick?

One fair question is whether moving up is worth it. In particular, what would the San Jose Sharks want in exchange for swapping places with the Canucks.

After all, the Sharks would move down one stop and could still get Stenberg at #3. What would Vancouver be willing to give up to ensure they land Malhotra?

Well, the Canucks do have another first-round pick. That’s the pick they obtained from the Minnesota Wild in the Quinn Hughes trade. As it stands, it would be the 24th overall pick.

Would an extra first-round pick like that be enough for the Sharks to drop one spot?

It might just be enough to get the job done. Considering that later picks in the first round aren’t always a sure thing, the Canucks might roll the dice.

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Vancouver Should Just Bite the Bullet

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Canucks should just bite the bullet and take the best player available wherever they pick.

Even if they missed out on Malhotra, potentially landing Stenberg or a high-end defenseman like Chase Reid with the third pick is nothing to sneeze at.

The Canucks have needs across the board. As such, using their picks, both the #3 and #24 picks, provides the organization the best chance to find pieces to build their roster moving forward.

Still, this discussion is likely one going on within the Canucks’ new management staff. Newly minted GM Ryan Johnson will be sure to factor in the potential surprises that may arise ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.