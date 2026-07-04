Canucks Might Want to Think Twice about Trading Veteran Wingers

This offseason has been filled with rumors about the Vancouver Canucks moving on from a couple of veteran wingers. In particular, Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser have been the subject of speculation amid rampant activity on the trade market.

But is it really a good idea for the Canucks to move on from veteran pieces like DeBrusk and Boeser?

Unless the aforementioned players ask to leave, the rebuild demands that certain veteran players remain in place. In fact, the same could be said about Filip Hronek. The rationale here is that trading such players would yield prospects and/or draft picks.

Considering the way the trade market is trending, there’s no reason why the Canucks wouldn’t be compelled to cash in. The organization would not only jettison a couple of onerous contracts, but it would also help restock the prospect pipeline.

However, there is also something to be said about taking the roster all the way to the studs. Doing so would only push the rebuild further back. Instead of giving the kids some cover as they come up in the NHL, putting them at the forefront of the lineup could lead to even more growing pains.

That’s why a team with Elias Pettersson, Hronek, DeBrusk, and Boeser could actually have a chance to reemerge as a fringe playoff contender.

No, the Canucks won’t be a playoff team next season. At least, they shouldn’t be in playoff contention. There might be reason, nonetheless, to be a little optimistic moving forward.

Canucks Might Squeak into Playoffs in Weak Pacific Division

The Pacific Division looks pretty weak at this point. The Edmonton Oilers don’t look like a serious playoff contender this upcoming season. While they’re still talented, the team hasn’t made any upgrades.

The same could be said about the Vegas Golden Knights. They had to trade 30-goal scorer Pavel Dorofeyev for cap reasons. Like Edmonton, the Knights have a good club, but who knows if they can replicate their success this upcoming season.

Assuming Edmonton and Vegas are playoff teams, the Canucks could have a shot at the third spot in the division. The Anaheim Ducks are staring at the prospect of losing Leo Carlsson to an offer sheet. The team has also lost a couple of veteran blueliners.

The LA Kings will likely take a step back, especially after losing Anze Kopitar. The San Jose Sharks could seriously compete for a playoff spot, while the Calgary Flames look to ride the cellar.

So, the Canucks may have a chance to duke it out with the Sharks and Ducks for that third spot in the Pacific. It might seem implausible, but there could be a chance there.

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A Lot of Things Have to Go Right for Vancouver

The scenario described above depends on a lot of things going right. The Canucks will need to get resurgent seasons from Boeser and Pettersson. The kids like Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium will need to find another level. And the defense will need to be stellar.

But there’s one element that could make or break the season: Goaltending. If Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko can deliver high-end goaltending, the Canucks may just win a few games they’re not supposed to. With the Pacific Division being as weak as it is, the Canucks might just pull out a bit of a surprising result despite being a “rebuilding” club.