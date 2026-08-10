Canucks Officially Put On Notice After Insider’s Warning On Thatcher Demko

Virtually nothing went right for the Vancouver Canucks in the 2025-26 NHL season, which saw them not only trade away captain and former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to the rival Minnesota Wild, but they also finished dead last in the Western Conference standings.

As part of their miserable season, the Canucks also lost starting goaltender Thatcher Demko, who has dealt with multiple injury woes throughout his career, once again.

He appeared in 20 games this past season before being shut down and undergoing hip surgery in January; he accumulated a record of 8-10-1 with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks Insider Rick Dhaliwal Issues A Stark Warning To The Club Over Thatcher Demko

The good news for Canucks fans is that Demko has been on the ice of late as he works himself back into playing shape.

In late June, he posted a photograph of himself on social media in full gear, and wrote the caption:

“Been a long road,” Demko wrote in the post. “A lot more work ahead, but let’s celebrate the good days!”

According to Canucks Insider Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks absolutely need to avoid rushing Demko back.

“Thatcher Demko is on the ice skating, working hard. I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for training camp, it’s always a long road after you have hip surgery.”

“There’s also no need to rush him. Do not play that guy until he’s 100% healthy.”

Demko is under contract with the Canucks through 2029 with an $8.5 million salary cap hit.

Thatcher Demko Underwent Surgery In January For His Injured Hip

Demko, who was limited to just 20 games this past season after appearing in just 24games the previous campaign, was shut down in late January and soon underwent hip surgery, which resulted in his missing the remainder of the year.

“After consulting with our team doctors and outside specialists, Thatcher Demko will be shut down for the rest of the year,” now-former general manager Patrik Allvin said of Demko in January. “Thatcher will undergo surgery next week for an injury unrelated to the one that kept him out of action last season. Following his rehab, he will be ready for the start of training camp in September.”

Now-former head coach Adam Foote made note that Demko looked like himself during the first 10 games of the season before the injury eventually caught up with him.

“When you watch his games this year, the first 10, he was where he is, the type of goalie he is, and then you can tell it just gradually got to him,” Foote said. “Where it jumps from compensation to a sore back to maybe a pulled groin you’re fighting through, and then it moves around. I think a clean-up, and I’m not going to get into the specifics because I don’t know the medical terms, but a clean-up in that area will take him out of that discomfort and I think will put him back in a place where he can play more than the games he’s been playing the last couple years as far as giving us more in the next years to come.”