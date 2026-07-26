Ex-Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Parties With Country Star Morgan Wallen In Michigan

In what was a stunning and franchise-altering decision in mid-December, the Vancouver Canucks traded captain and former Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in one of the organization’s most significant trades in recent memory.

Vancouver’s return included forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium, along with Minnesota’s first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

The blockbuster deal represented another major setback for the Canucks, whose fortunes had shifted dramatically after finishing atop the Pacific Division only two seasons earlier.

The Canucks came nowhere close to a postseason berth, while Hughes helped the Wild upset the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the playoffs.

Hughes, who also helped Team USA capture Olympic gold alongside his brother Jack with a victory over Canada in Milan, returned to the city where he played college hockey Saturday night, sharing the spotlight with country music royalty.

Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes Joined Morgan Wallen On Stage At Michigan Stadium

Hughes joined brother Jack for the opening walk to the stage at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor for the introduction of Morgan Wallen, one of the biggest names in country music.

Wallen’s concerts have featured several such walks to the stage with local celebrities, including the likes of Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson, Drake, Tom Brady, and Jack Eichel. Saturday night was the second consecutive show Wallen played at the historic college football venue, the biggest in the country.

His guest for his opening walkout on Friday night was Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who played college football for the Wolverines.

Quinn Hughes Felt The Time Was Right To Be Traded From The Canucks

The Canucks, who struggled heavily during the 2025-26 season and ultimately finished in last place in the Western Conference, traded Hughes to the Wild in mid-December.

After the deal, Hughes said that he felt the time was right to move on from the club that he helped lead to Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinal in 2024.

“I have the ultimate respect for Jim Rutherford, and (team owner) Francesco Aquilini and the Aquilini family,” he said when asked about his involvement in the trade. “They were first-class with everything that was going on, and obviously, it was a tough situation, but it felt like it was time, and I think Jim did too.